Jordan Meka’s contributions limited but effective for Georgia Tech

“Jordan Meka came in and gave us some great minutes,” Pastner said after the game.

Meka played only one game last season as a freshman, sidelined by back surgery. His appearances have been spotty. He came off the bench to play 21 minutes in the team’s overtime win over Georgia on Dec. 21 in what was just his third college game. Pastner then started him in the next three games with center Rodney Howard out with an ankle injury.

In a total of 60 minutes, Meka scored four points but claimed 17 rebounds and blocked six shots. The Clayton State game aside, he played a total of two minutes over the next six games before Pastner called on him to help out against Clemson.

“It was kind of a feel thing,” Pastner said. “I just felt we needed a change.”

Said Meka, “Coach Pastner, he has been really good to me. He’s been telling me to just stay the course and stay ready. That has been the mindset for me, just when you get the chance, you’ve got to stay ready and just go and do your thing.”

There’s no telling how Pastner will feel Wednesday when the Jackets play at Miami, but his ability to defend the rim, rebound and play post defense might persuade him to give him more time against a Hurricanes team that has one of the most efficient offenses in the ACC. (In Tech’s first game against Miami, Howard started and played 11 minutes and was the only post player to get in the game.)

The cost, though, is that Meka’s offensive game is very much in the “under development” stage. He is 5-for-19 from the field this season, with most of the shots taken near the basket. To his credit, he has only three turnovers in 133 minutes of play.

“Offensively, it hasn’t been very good for me but I trust myself,” Meka said. “I trust my game and I know my shots are going to go in at some point.”

