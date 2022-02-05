Backups lead Georgia Tech in win over Clemson

Despite contributing little on offense, Meka’s play was so impactful that Pastner sent him out to start the second half, departing from his default of going with the original starting five. Meka played a career-high 27 minutes, finishing with only two points, but securing five defensive rebounds and three steals.

For one game, at least, he was a solution for Tech’s ongoing obstacle this season – the Jackets are generally better on defense with a post player in the game to defend the rim and rebound, but generally worse on offense, particularly with the limited offensive games of Meka and Howard.

Georgia Tech 69, Clemson 64

Smith was a critical boost for the Jackets off the bench. After Clemson had scored the first eight points of the second half to cut Tech’s lead to 33-25, Pastner sent Smith into the game along with freshman guard Deebo Coleman and Miles Kelly.

Almost immediately, Smith won a loose ball and scored on a reverse, then set up Coleman for a 3-pointer on the next possession, went high to score on an and-one tip-in on the possession after that (he made the free throw) and found Coleman for another 3-pointer to finish an 11-2 run.

The surge created a 14-point gap that the Jackets were able to ride home to victory.