Backups lead Georgia Tech in win over Clemson

In dire need of a win, Georgia Tech trod an unusual path to victory Saturday afternoon. Despite linchpins Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher not playing at their peak, the Yellow Jackets scored a 69-64 win over Clemson at McCamish Pavilion.
Guard Deivon Smith came off the bench to tie his season high with 16 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists against five turnovers in 23 minutes of play.
The Jackets had lost four of their past five ACC games before Saturday and seven of the past nine. Tech won its fourth game over the Tigers in the past five in the series.
Tech (10-12, 3-8 ACC) won despite three points from Devoe, who struggled on 1-for-7 shooting (1-for-5 from 3-point range), though he contributed five assists and two rebounds. Usher scored 14 but also had four turnovers. Clemson (12-10, 4-7) lost for the fifth time in its past seven games.
On Saturday, coach Josh Pastner turned to a backup who had not seen much time during the team’s slide, forward Jordan Meka. After not playing in five of the past six ACC games – he was unavailable for the Jackets’ loss at Virginia Tech on Wednesday – Meka came in for center Rodney Howard barely three minutes into the game. Quick and active on defense, Meka contributed three steals and killed two more Clemson possessions with rebounds as the Jackets gained control of the game with a 24-2 run to take a 26-10 lead with 6:32 left in the half.
Despite contributing little on offense, Meka’s play was so impactful that Pastner sent him out to start the second half, departing from his default of going with the original starting five. Meka played a career-high 27 minutes, finishing with only two points, but securing five defensive rebounds and three steals.
For one game, at least, he was a solution for Tech’s ongoing obstacle this season – the Jackets are generally better on defense with a post player in the game to defend the rim and rebound, but generally worse on offense, particularly with the limited offensive games of Meka and Howard.
Georgia Tech 69, Clemson 64
Smith was a critical boost for the Jackets off the bench. After Clemson had scored the first eight points of the second half to cut Tech’s lead to 33-25, Pastner sent Smith into the game along with freshman guard Deebo Coleman and Miles Kelly.
Almost immediately, Smith won a loose ball and scored on a reverse, then set up Coleman for a 3-pointer on the next possession, went high to score on an and-one tip-in on the possession after that (he made the free throw) and found Coleman for another 3-pointer to finish an 11-2 run.
The surge created a 14-point gap that the Jackets were able to ride home to victory.
About the Author