Jeff Sims to start at quarterback for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech freshman quarterback Jeff Sims is expected to start against Florida State in Saturday’s season opener, two people familiar with the decision told the AJC.
Sims has been part of a four-player quarterback competition to take the first snaps of the season for the Yellow Jackets, along with returning starter James Graham, redshirt freshman Jordan Yates and freshman Tucker Gleason.
Sims will become Tech’s first freshman quarterback to start a season opener since Reggie Ball in 2003 and possibly only the second ever to do so. He’ll make the start in most auspicious circumstances. Sims committed to Florida State in February 2019 as a high-school junior at Sandalwood High in Jacksonville, Fla., but withdrew his commitment in December, a week before the start of the early signing period, then signed with Tech.
Sims has drawn strong reviews from offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude and teammates for his play during the preseason. Patenaude described him as having “an electric arm” and being “really athletic,” among other things.
“When it all goes the right way, he looks as good as anybody in the country,” Patenaude said.
Patenaude also said that, while a four-star prospect, he was humble and could handle his hard coaching. And while he was prone to freshman mistakes, Patenaude said that “he’s been on a steady climb.”
“I think he’s a great quarterback,” wide receiver Ahmarean Brown said. “He has elite size – he’s big for a big-time quarterback – I think he has an awesome arm, a great deep ball. I think he’s a pretty good quarterback.”
It could be a bumpy ride Saturday. The FSU defense includes three of the best players in the ACC – defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and safety Hamsah Nasirildeen. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Seminoles attempted to shake up Sims with blitz pressure.
Sims' high-school coach, asked earlier this week about the possibility of Sims starting Saturday, was confident about his former star’s prospects against the Seminoles if he were to play.
“I really wouldn’t be shocked if he went out there and had a really good game,” Sandalwood coach Adam Geis said.
At Sandalwood, Sims played in the highest classification in one of the top states for high-school football and consistently played opponents with FBS talent from the time he became the starter as a sophomore. He developed into the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the country (247Sports Composite).
“I really think he’d be mentally ready,” said Geis, son of former Tech assistant coach Buddy Geis. “He’s played so much football and he started for three years in (Class) 8A. I’m not saying it’s the ACC, but what else can you do?”
There are obviously no guarantees on what happens beyond the opener – particularly this season. There could be opportunities for Gleason, Graham and Yates to play.
“We seriously have told those guys, ‘Listen, at some point, every one of you guys may have to play this year, so you need to be prepared to do that,’” Patenaude said.
But, it also could be the first step in the Tech offense’s development with him at the wheel. Patenaude repeatedly has said that his preference is to play one quarterback, and Sims will get the first opportunity to earn that status.
“He’s a worker,” Patenaude said at the start of the preseason. “He’s very smart. He understands football. For a kid that that’s big, he can really spin the ball really well.”
Tech fans can see for themselves Saturday.