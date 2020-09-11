X

Georgia Tech-Florida State: TV, online, radio information

By David Wellham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

College football’s Power 5 conferences begin their seasons Saturday, and Georgia Tech starts Year 2 of the Geoff Collins era with a game at Florida State.

The Yellow Jackets and their fans are looking for improvement and a better record than last season’s 3-9 mark. Two reasons for optimism are an extra year of maturity for last season’s young players and an infusion of new talent.

After a slightly longer offseason because of the coronavirus pandemic, another season is about to begin – hopefully with no interruptions.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.

Records: Georgia Tech 0-0, FSU 0-0

Television: ABC will televise the game, which will be telecast on Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market. Joe Tessitore will handle play-by-play, with Greg McElroy as the analyst and Holly Rowe as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on Extra 1230/106.3. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Sean Bedford is the analyst, and Wiley Ballard is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on Sirius XM Radio Channel 383 for the Tech broadcast and 105 for the FSU broadcast.

