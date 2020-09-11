Georgia Tech-Florida State: TV, online, radio information

College football’s Power 5 conferences begin their seasons Saturday, and Georgia Tech starts Year 2 of the Geoff Collins era with a game at Florida State.
The Yellow Jackets and their fans are looking for improvement and a better record than last season’s 3-9 mark. Two reasons for optimism are an extra year of maturity for last season’s young players and an infusion of new talent.
After a slightly longer offseason because of the coronavirus pandemic, another season is about to begin – hopefully with no interruptions.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 12
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.
Records: Georgia Tech 0-0, FSU 0-0
Television: ABC will televise the game, which will be telecast on Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market. Joe Tessitore will handle play-by-play, with Greg McElroy as the analyst and Holly Rowe as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on Extra 1230/106.3. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Sean Bedford is the analyst, and Wiley Ballard is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on Sirius XM Radio Channel 383 for the Tech broadcast and 105 for the FSU broadcast.