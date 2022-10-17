Brent Key, J Batt may not be as familiar as some think

Though new Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt and interim football coach Brent Key were at Alabama together for about two years, they had little or no interaction, Key said Monday at his weekly news conference.

“President Ángel Cabrera made a great hire. We were together at a time at Alabama. I thought it was a year; someone said it was two years. In which you have to understand at that place you have little contact with anyone outside of your hallway, which is about five people,” Key said. “There’s very little time as a coach to have much interaction with people. It is a bubble, and we may interact here or there, but the interactions are not what you would think they are.”