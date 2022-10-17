BreakingNews
Suspect arrested in Alabama, charged with murder in Thursday’s Buckhead homicide
ajc logo
X

Brent Key, J Batt may not be as familiar as some think

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The two current halves of Georgia Tech football have a past, but they might not be as familiar as some people would think.

Though new Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt and interim football coach Brent Key were at Alabama together for about two years, they had little or no interaction, Key said Monday at his weekly news conference.

ExploreNewfound respect for Georgia Tech, favored against Virginia

“President Ángel Cabrera made a great hire. We were together at a time at Alabama. I thought it was a year; someone said it was two years. In which you have to understand at that place you have little contact with anyone outside of your hallway, which is about five people,” Key said. “There’s very little time as a coach to have much interaction with people. It is a bubble, and we may interact here or there, but the interactions are not what you would think they are.”

Key worked at Alabama from 2016-2018 as an offensive line coach. Batt joined the university in 2017, holding roles including executive deputy director of athletics, chief operating officer and chief revenue officer.

They will work together until the end of the football season – and perhaps longer.

As of Monday morning, the two had not met on Georgia Tech’s campus.

“He just arrived today. At some point soon, we will meet,” Key said of Batt.

Key has been busy focusing on the Yellow Jackets’ next opponent: Virginia on Thursday night. Since he took over for former coach Geoff Collins, Key has gone 2-0 with victories over Pittsburgh and Duke.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Casey Hayward may have ‘long-term’ injury2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons celebrate with beer party
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Alex Anthopoulos on Braves’ free agents: ‘We’d love to have all these guys back’

Credit: Miguel Martinez

In first NFL start, Troy Andersen delivers for Falcons
21h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

In first NFL start, Troy Andersen delivers for Falcons
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Newfound respect for Georgia Tech, favored against Virginia
7h ago
Inside Georgia Tech’s reversal under Brent Key: ‘Everything just feels different’
Read Georgia Tech’s news release announcing J Batt’s hire
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates continue Monday
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top