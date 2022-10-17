ajc logo
Newfound respect for Georgia Tech, favored against Virginia

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Georgia Tech is favored by 3.5 points to defeat Virginia in its home game on Thursday night, and that in itself is a turn of events. Tech, which has won its past two games under interim coach Brent Key, had been the underdog in its previous nine games against FBS opponents.

The last time that Tech was a favorite against an FBS opponent was its home game last October against Virginia Tech, a spread of three points. The Hokies won that game 26-17, part of a six-game losing streak by Tech to end the season.

The Jackets have also been given a 57.5% probability to defeat Virginia according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. Virginia has been sliding, having lost its past three games to fall to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the ACC. The Cavaliers are 0-4 against power-conference competition.

Tech (3-3, 2-1) will play to go above .500 for the first time since the first week of the 2020 season (when the Jackets defeated Florida State to start the season 1-0). The Jackets haven’t held a winning record this late in the season since 2018.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

