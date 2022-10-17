Newfound respect for Georgia Tech, favored against Virginia

The last time that Tech was a favorite against an FBS opponent was its home game last October against Virginia Tech, a spread of three points. The Hokies won that game 26-17, part of a six-game losing streak by Tech to end the season.

The Jackets have also been given a 57.5% probability to defeat Virginia according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. Virginia has been sliding, having lost its past three games to fall to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the ACC. The Cavaliers are 0-4 against power-conference competition.