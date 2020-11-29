Injury sidelines the rapid rise of Georgia Tech freshman Jahmyr Gibbs

“I thought he was playing at a really high level,” Collins said. “Six carries for over 90 yards, four catches for almost 50 yards. He is a really good player. I think the added layer that he can give you catching the ball out of the backfield is a differentiating factor in this day and age of college football.”

Gibbs is the only freshman in a Power Five conference since 2003 to have at least 350 yards, 250 receiving yards and 200 kickoff return yards in his team’s first seven games — a stat line made all the more impressive by the fact that Gibbs didn’t play in the season opener against Florida State and thus racked up that yardage while playing in six of the seven games. He’s also the fifth Power Five player since 2015 to achieve those metrics, joining names such as Christian McCaffrey, Joe Mixon and Saquon Barkley.

Gibbs has drawn comparisons to Marshawn Lynch and Alvin Kamara in his young career, and he entered Saturday’s game ranked No. 35 in the nation in all-purpose yards per game with 138.17 yards — the third-highest mark among freshmen. And while Tech’s other running backs, particularly Jordan Mason and Dontae Smith, had big games after Gibbs’ injury, Gibbs’ health could be an important factor for Tech’s success going forward.

The nature of the injury is unknown as of Saturday night, but in the event that it keeps Gibbs out of the lineup, it sounds as if his teammates will have a bit of extra motivation to win. They already showed it Saturday.

“When (Gibbs) got hurt, he came up to me and told me, ‘Finish this game. Do what you do,’” Sims said. “I told him, ‘I got you.’ The offense really started to get together and finish off the game for him just because we knew that he wanted to be out there playing.”