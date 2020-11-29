Georgia Tech rolls past Duke as Jahmyr Gibbs suffers injury

What ensued was a game that contained a number of unlikely plays and questionable decisions that perhaps were because of both teams’ layoffs – Duke (2-7, 1-7) had not played since Nov. 7 – but also perhaps spoke to why the teams were a combined 4-11 coming into the game.

In the first quarter, Tech’s Nate McCollum fielded a punt inside the Jackets’ 10-yard line that he could not catch cleanly and bobbled into the end zone for a Duke touchdown. On a second-quarter kickoff return, Tech returner Dontae Smith caught the kick and stepped out of bounds at the 4-yard line, leading to a safety.

On the ensuing free kick, Duke’s Damond Philyaw-Johnson tried to call for a fair catch of Austin Kent’s free kick at his 1-yard line, something he couldn’t do since the kick already had touched the ground. Once he began to run, Philyaw-Johnson appeared to be tackled in the end zone for what would have been back-to-back safeties, but officials ruled he was tackled at the Duke 1. (That proved beneficial for Tech, when defensive end Jordan Domineck strip-sacked Duke quarterback Chase Brice in the end zone and recovered for a touchdown and a 28-23 lead for the Jackets with 1:42 left in the first half.)

Tech benefited from five Duke turnovers, no surprise given that the Blue Devils entered the game with the most giveaways in FBS with 25. (Tech was third from the bottom with 19.) Tech also had a noted improvement in its placekicking, as kicker Gavin Stewart was 8-for-8 on point-after tries.

Georgia Tech's running back Jordan Mason (27) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, November 28, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Whatever the manner, the Jackets were nevertheless able to end their three-game losing streak and improve upon their conference win total from Collins’ first season, when they were 2-6 in ACC play. Tech was lifted by a number of playmaking runs and throws from freshman quarterback Sims, who threw for 146 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a team-high 108 as the Jackets ran for 377 yards, the most given up by Duke in the past two seasons.

Sims was not without his mistakes, perhaps most notably a second-quarter interception on a throw off his back foot that Duke converted into a field goal. However, Sims evaded multiple sacks and turned them into positive-yardage scrambles. His first, on a third-and-8 on the opening drive, picked up the first down and enabled Gibbs to burst 61 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

The defense held Duke to 68 rushing yards, well below the Blue Devils’ season average of 169.4 yards. Linebacker David Curry (11 tackles, one forced fumble), nickel back Kaleb Oliver (1.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery) and safety Tariq Carpenter (two tackles for loss, one interception, two pass breakups) were among the Jackets’ top defensive playmakers.