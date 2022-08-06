Ex-NFL, Georgia Tech star’s autopsy points to seizure disorder, reports say

According to ESPN, the report indicated Thomas was found dead in the shower of his Roswell home.

The report left several questions about Thomas’ death unanswered. The medical examiner listed the manner of death as undetermined, and said it was unclear if the seizure disorder resulted from natural causes or was the effect of head trauma that Thomas suffered during his playing days, ESPN and the Denver Post reported.

The family earlier told the media that he died from cardiac arrest caused by a seizure. They said Thomas had begun suffering seizures since a 2019 car accident.

Seizures are not considered a common symptom of CTE. The July news release about his CTE diagnosis indicated that symptoms of a stage 2 diagnosis include impulsivity, depression, executive dysfunction and memory loss.

Thomas, a Laurens County native, was an all-state wide receiver at West Laurens High in Dexter before going on to Georgia Tech, where he played four years and had 120 receptions for 2,339 yards with 15 touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets.

In 2010, Thomas was one of Denver’s first-round draft picks. He was selected to four Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl in 2016. He played nine seasons for the Broncos and set several records in Denver, including a franchise high for regular season receiving yards in 2014, when he notched 1,619 yards.

Thomas was traded to the Houston Texans in 2018 and also had short stints with the New England Patriots and New York Jets during his career. He retired from the NFL less than six months before his death. He would have turned 34 on Christmas Day.