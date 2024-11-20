How to watch North Carolina State at Georgia Tech: TV & radio info, streaming, odds

Georgia Tech will be looking to send out its seniors, 23 of whom will be recognized before kickoff, with a win at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when the Yellow Jackets face North Carolina State at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Tech (6-4, 4-3 ACC) has not completed an undefeated season at home since 1999 when that team went 6-0. This season’s Jackets have home wins over Georgia State, Virginia Military Institute, Duke and Miami.

Coach Brent Key’s team, coming off a win over Miami on Nov. 9, is looking to clinch a winning record for a second year in a row. Tech hasn’t won seven regular-season games since 2018.