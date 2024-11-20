How to watch North Carolina State at Georgia Tech: TV & radio info, streaming, odds

Georgia Tech will be looking to send out its seniors, 23 of whom will be recognized before kickoff, with a win at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when the Yellow Jackets face North Carolina State at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Tech (6-4, 4-3 ACC) has not completed an undefeated season at home since 1999 when that team went 6-0. This season’s Jackets have home wins over Georgia State, Virginia Military Institute, Duke and Miami.
Coach Brent Key’s team, coming off a win over Miami on Nov. 9, is looking to clinch a winning record for a second year in a row. Tech hasn’t won seven regular-season games since 2018.
N.C. State will try to ruin that fun. The Wolfpack (5-5, 2-4 ACC) need one win over their final two games to reach bowl eligibility. State travels to archrival North Carolina on Nov. 30 to end the regular season.
Before Thursday’s game, ESPN’s “SportsCenter” will be broadcasting live from Tech’s campus starting at 2 p.m.
N.C. State at Georgia Tech TV channel, streaming info, game time
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium (51,913)
TV: ESPN
Streaming: WatchESPN app
Broadcast crew: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (analyst) and Henry Lyles Jr. (sideline)
Radio info for N.C. State at Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech Sports Network
Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Andrew Gardner (analyst), Chris Mooneyham (sideline)
On-air time: 5:30 p.m.
Affiliates: 680 AM, 93.7 FM in Atlanta
Satellite: SiriusXM 205 and 371; SiriusXM online 967 and 371
Streaming audio: Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app
N.C. State at Georgia Tech odds, spread, weather
Georgia Tech is a 8 1/2-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider. The over/under is 52.
Weather: 46 degrees at kickoff, 0% chance of rain
Series history: Tech has won 20 of the previous 31 meetings in a series that dates to 1918 when the Jackets won 128-0. That was part of Tech’s Golden Tornado season that saw the Jackets go 6-1 with six shutout victories.
N.C. State won three in a row from 1987-89, its only period of sustained success in the rivalry. Tech went 9-1 against the Wolfpack from 1995-2004.
State won the last meeting between the two, a 23-13 triumph in 2020 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
As a player, Tech coach Brent Key was 3-1 against N.C. State, losing a 30-23 overtime game on a Thursday in Raleigh in 2000.
