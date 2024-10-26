Georgia Tech

How to watch Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech: TV & radio info, streaming, odds

By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech will leave Georgia one final time this regular season when it plays at Virginia Tech at noon Saturday.

The contest wraps up a treacherous stretch of a four-game October that has seen the Yellow Jackets (5-3, 3-2 ACC) go 2-1 so far. After Saturday, the Jackets play only three games in November, two of which are at home ahead of the regular-season finale at rival Georgia.

Saturday will be the third noon kickoff of the season for Tech. It lost the initial one 31-28 at Syracuse and then survived a 41-34 contest at North Carolina on Oct. 12.

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech TV channel, streaming info, game time

When: Noon Saturday

Location: Lane Stadium (66,233)

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: WatchESPN app

Broadcast crew: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst) and Coley Harvey (sideline)

Radio info for Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech Sports Network

Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Andrew Gardner (analyst), Chris Mooneyham (sideline)

On-air time: 10 a.m.

Affiliates: 680 AM, 93.7 FM in Atlanta

Satellite: SiriusXM 371 and 193; SiriusXM online 371 and 955

Streaming audio: Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech TV odds, spread, weather

Georgia Tech is a 10.5-point underdog, according to Vegas Insider. The over/under is 53.5.

Weather: 63 degrees at kickoff, 15% chance of rain

Series history: Virginia Tech leads 11-8 in a series that began in 1990, and the two programs have played almost every year since 2004.

The home team has won only three times in 10 chances. Georgia Tech has won four consecutive games at Lane Stadium, including a 28-27 victory in 2022. The Yellow Jackets’ three-game win streak from 2016-18 is the longest win streak for either team.

Tech coach Brent Key, as a player, was scheduled to play at Virginia Tech in 2000, but that contest was canceled because of inclement weather.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia-Texas football: Game time, TV channel, streaming, odds
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: Georgia State Athletics

Georgia State turns to new starting quarterback with Appalachian State up next
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

Virginia Tech, RB Bhayshul Tuten look to maintain momentum against Georgia Tech
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ken Sugiura/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech special-teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield not on trip to Virginia Tech
Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech football looking to reverse trend of poor special-teams play
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

KNOW YOUR STUFF
Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s ballot questions
How the AJC covered the John Peek murders featured on ‘Dateline’ Oct. 25
Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech