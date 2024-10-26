How to watch Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech: TV & radio info, streaming, odds

Georgia Tech will leave Georgia one final time this regular season when it plays at Virginia Tech at noon Saturday.

The contest wraps up a treacherous stretch of a four-game October that has seen the Yellow Jackets (5-3, 3-2 ACC) go 2-1 so far. After Saturday, the Jackets play only three games in November, two of which are at home ahead of the regular-season finale at rival Georgia.

Saturday will be the third noon kickoff of the season for Tech. It lost the initial one 31-28 at Syracuse and then survived a 41-34 contest at North Carolina on Oct. 12.