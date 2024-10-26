How to watch Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech: TV & radio info, streaming, odds

Georgia Tech will leave Georgia one final time this regular season when it plays at Virginia Tech at noon Saturday.
The contest wraps up a treacherous stretch of a four-game October that has seen the Yellow Jackets (5-3, 3-2 ACC) go 2-1 so far. After Saturday, the Jackets play only three games in November, two of which are at home ahead of the regular-season finale at rival Georgia.
Saturday will be the third noon kickoff of the season for Tech. It lost the initial one 31-28 at Syracuse and then survived a 41-34 contest at North Carolina on Oct. 12.
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech TV channel, streaming info, game time
When: Noon Saturday
Location: Lane Stadium (66,233)
TV: ACC Network
Streaming: WatchESPN app
Broadcast crew: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst) and Coley Harvey (sideline)
Radio info for Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech Sports Network
Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Andrew Gardner (analyst), Chris Mooneyham (sideline)
On-air time: 10 a.m.
Affiliates: 680 AM, 93.7 FM in Atlanta
Satellite: SiriusXM 371 and 193; SiriusXM online 371 and 955
Streaming audio: Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech TV odds, spread, weather
Georgia Tech is a 10.5-point underdog, according to Vegas Insider. The over/under is 53.5.
Weather: 63 degrees at kickoff, 15% chance of rain
Series history: Virginia Tech leads 11-8 in a series that began in 1990, and the two programs have played almost every year since 2004.
The home team has won only three times in 10 chances. Georgia Tech has won four consecutive games at Lane Stadium, including a 28-27 victory in 2022. The Yellow Jackets’ three-game win streak from 2016-18 is the longest win streak for either team.
Tech coach Brent Key, as a player, was scheduled to play at Virginia Tech in 2000, but that contest was canceled because of inclement weather.
