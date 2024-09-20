How to watch Georgia Tech at No. 19 Louisville: TV & radio info, streaming, odds

Georgia Tech is back on the road for another ACC contest, facing No. 19 Louisville at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets (3-1, 1-1 ACC) are off to their best start since 2017, but face a tough test in a pivotal contest as far as the ACC title game race is concerned. With one league loss already, Tech can ill afford to drop another ACC game if it hopes to get to Charlotte in December for the ACC Championship game.
Coach Brent Key’s team is coming off a 59-7 rout of Virginia Military Institute at home. That was one of the program’s bigger wins in recent memory, one which it allowed many of Tech’s starters to rest during the second half.
Louisville has played only two games, beating Austin Peay 62-0 and Jacksonville State 49-14. The Cardinals were off last weekend.
“At the end of the day Louisville’s gonna be a great football team — offensively, defensively, special teams,” Tech quarterback Haynes King said this week on ACC Network. “They’re gonna be a well-coached team, disciplined, tough, rally to the ball. So we’re definitely gonna have our hands full. But at the same time it’s our chance to showcase our abilities and make plays as a whole team.”
How to watch Georgia Tech at No. 19 Louisville
Georgia Tech-Louisville TV channel, streaming info, game time
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium (60,800)
TV: ESPN2
Streaming: Available via Watch ESPN
Broadcast crew
Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Mike Morrison (analyst) and Dawn Davenport (sideline)
Radio info for Georgia Tech-Louisville
Georgia Tech Sports Network
Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Justin Hanover (analyst), Chris Mooneyham (sideline)
On-air time: 1:30 p.m.
Affiliates: 680 AM, 93.7 FM in Atlanta
Satellite: SiriusXM 371; SiriusXM online 371
Streaming audio
Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app
Georgia Tech vs. Louisville odds, spread, weather
Tech is a 10.5-point underdog, according to Vegas Insider. The over/under is 57.5.
Weather
88 degrees at kickoff, 2% chance of rain
Series history
Tech leads 2-1 against Louisville. Saturday’s meeting marks the first time the two programs have played in consecutive seasons — the Cardinals won the 2023 match 39-34 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tech has been to Louisville only once before, winning 66-31 on Oct. 5, 2018. Among ACC opponents, Tech has played Louisville the second-fewest amount of times (3) behind only Stanford (2).
