How to watch Georgia Tech at No. 19 Louisville: TV & radio info, streaming, odds

Georgia Tech is back on the road for another ACC contest, facing No. 19 Louisville at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets (3-1, 1-1 ACC) are off to their best start since 2017, but face a tough test in a pivotal contest as far as the ACC title game race is concerned. With one league loss already, Tech can ill afford to drop another ACC game if it hopes to get to Charlotte in December for the ACC Championship game.

Coach Brent Key’s team is coming off a 59-7 rout of Virginia Military Institute at home. That was one of the program’s bigger wins in recent memory, one which it allowed many of Tech’s starters to rest during the second half.