Breaking: Ex-Atlanta police officer found not guilty in fatal shooting of teen
Georgia Tech

How to watch Georgia Tech at No. 19 Louisville: TV & radio info, streaming, odds

Chase Lane scores on a 48-yard touchdown catch against Louisville in the 2023 season opener.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Chase Lane scores on a 48-yard touchdown catch against Louisville in the 2023 season opener.
By
17 minutes ago

Georgia Tech is back on the road for another ACC contest, facing No. 19 Louisville at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets (3-1, 1-1 ACC) are off to their best start since 2017, but face a tough test in a pivotal contest as far as the ACC title game race is concerned. With one league loss already, Tech can ill afford to drop another ACC game if it hopes to get to Charlotte in December for the ACC Championship game.

Coach Brent Key’s team is coming off a 59-7 rout of Virginia Military Institute at home. That was one of the program’s bigger wins in recent memory, one which it allowed many of Tech’s starters to rest during the second half.

Louisville has played only two games, beating Austin Peay 62-0 and Jacksonville State 49-14. The Cardinals were off last weekend.

“At the end of the day Louisville’s gonna be a great football team — offensively, defensively, special teams,” Tech quarterback Haynes King said this week on ACC Network. “They’re gonna be a well-coached team, disciplined, tough, rally to the ball. So we’re definitely gonna have our hands full. But at the same time it’s our chance to showcase our abilities and make plays as a whole team.”

How to watch Georgia Tech at No. 19 Louisville

Georgia Tech-Louisville TV channel, streaming info, game time

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium (60,800)

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: Available via Watch ESPN

Broadcast crew

Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Mike Morrison (analyst) and Dawn Davenport (sideline)

Radio info for Georgia Tech-Louisville

Georgia Tech Sports Network

Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Justin Hanover (analyst), Chris Mooneyham (sideline)

On-air time: 1:30 p.m.

Affiliates: 680 AM, 93.7 FM in Atlanta

Satellite: SiriusXM 371; SiriusXM online 371

Streaming audio

Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville odds, spread, weather

Tech is a 10.5-point underdog, according to Vegas Insider. The over/under is 57.5.

Weather

88 degrees at kickoff, 2% chance of rain

Series history

Tech leads 2-1 against Louisville. Saturday’s meeting marks the first time the two programs have played in consecutive seasons — the Cardinals won the 2023 match 39-34 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tech has been to Louisville only once before, winning 66-31 on Oct. 5, 2018. Among ACC opponents, Tech has played Louisville the second-fewest amount of times (3) behind only Stanford (2).

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 19 Louisville opens ACC play vs. Georgia Tech, which seeks to upset another ranked...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech improves to 3-1 for first time in seven years after VMI thrashing
Placeholder Image

Credit: Bob Andres

Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech vs. VMI
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

How to watch Georgia Tech vs. VMI: TV & radio info, streaming, odds
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Returning home, Jordan van den Berg emerges as star for Georgia Tech’s defense
Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments
Georgia Tech’s defense faces tall task at Louisville
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Georgia students walk out of class to honor Apalachee HS, demand gun reform16m ago
Armed guards, panic buttons: The changes coming to one Georgia hospital system
OPINION
MURPHY: A woman as president? No thanks, say one-fifth of Georgia voters