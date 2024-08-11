Highly-ranked OL recruit and Georgia Tech target Josh Petty to commit Monday

The significance of Petty possibly picking Tech? He would become Tech’s second-highest ranked recruit of all–time, according to the 247Sports Composite database, behind only wide receiver Calvin Johnson — the last five-star recruit to sign with Tech.

Petty is considered the 14th-best player overall in the 2025 class by 247Sports, 27th by ESPN and ranked 29th overall by On3. Rivals considers him the 12th-best player in the state of Georgia while On3 has him seventh and 247Sports ranks him fourth.

“(Petty) has got it,” FCS coach John Thompson told DawgNation.com. “He’s the real deal. He’s fun to be around. He can take hard coaching. He knows how to step up and when it is time to step up.”

Petty is also on the FCS wrestling and track and field teams. He was the state runner-up at 285 pounds in the Class AA state wrestling championships in February and throws the discus and shot put in track and field competitions.

Selected to play in the 2025 Polynesian Bowl All-Star Game, Petty has visited Tech numerous times as a recruit. He was recently named to the Mr. Georgia Football Top 10 Watchlist by the Corky Kell Kickoff Classic. As a junior he recorded 58 tackles (nine for a loss), five sacks and an interception playing defense as well.

Petty’s teammate, wide receiver Evan Haynes who recently committed to North Carolina, also has a scholarship offer from Tech as does FCS junior quarterback Jonathan Granby.

Tech director of high school relations Tim McFarlin was Petty’s coach at FCS in 2021 and 2022.

“Coach McFarlin was really the first person that kind of identified and said, ‘Listen, based on your kid’s hands and feet, and that arm length, and his football acumen, he’s going to be one of the best offensive linemen in the country when he graduates from high school,’” Petty’s father, James Petty, told 247Sports in April.