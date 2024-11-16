Georgia’s defense suffocates Georgia Tech en route to win at McCamish Pavilion

Lance Terry scored 20 to lead Tech. Baye Ndongo added 14 and Javian McCollum added 13 before fouling out.

Georgia returns to Stegeman Coliseum on Tuesday to host Alabama A&M. Tech is off until Nov. 23 when it welcomes No. 17 Cincinnati to town.

Neither team was setting the nets on fire out of the gates Friday. Tech started 3 of 15 from the floor while UGA was 4 of 12 (and 0-for-4 from deep) over the first 8 1/2 minutes. Georgia finally put together a 9-0 run, while Tech went almost five minutes without a point, to take a 13-7 lead on a pair of Blue Cain free throws.

Tech crept within 15-14 after Luke O’Brien’s 3 from the left corner, but that only seemed to wake up the Bulldogs. Newell’s steal of a lazy pass at halfcourt led to a one-handed slam from the freshman forward and then Newell’s and-1 at the 4:01 mark put UGA up 25-14.

The Jackets closed the half with five points in a row, but even that seemed like a massive struggle against UGA’s blanketing defense. The Bulldogs held Tech to 20.6% shooting, had a 26-20 rebounding advantage and scored 18 points in the paint.

Georgia’s failure to make a 3, going 0-for-10 in that department, allowed Tech to be down just 27-19 at the break.

After Tech great Dennis Scott officially had his No. 4 jersey retired during a ceremony at halftime, action got a tad chippy with two technical and a flagrant in the first 47 seconds. The Jackets then began to find their shooting touch a bit by making three of their first five 3-points attempts, the last coming out of the hands of freshman forward Doryan Onwuchekwa from the right wing that gave Tech a 34-33 lead.

Georgia started the second half 2 of 10 from the field, yet didn’t crumble and came back to go up 40-39 on Newell’s two-handed dunk with 10 1/2 minutes to play. That bucket was a part of a 14-0 run by the Bulldogs that was punctuated with an alley-oop finish making it 50-39 with 7:23 on the clock.

Terry tried to spark the Jackets with a three-point gave that got the margin down to 54-46 with a little more than six minutes to go. Terry then took a charge at the 4:46 mark to get the ball back into Tech hands, a play that led to a McCollum layup on the other end.

But UGA responded with a Cain 3 from the left wing and RJ Godfrey layup to get the Georgia lead back up to 11. Tech had nothing close to a comeback remaining in its arsenal from there.

The Bulldogs were just 3 of 18 from distance and missed nine free throws in the victory.