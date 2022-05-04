Georgia Tech’s Ryan Johnson earns spot in Falcons’ rookie minicamp

Former Georgia Tech offensive lineman Ryan Johnson accepted an invitation to participate in the Falcons’ rookie minicamp, where he’ll be able to compete for an undrafted free-agent contract.
Johnson started for two seasons for the Yellow Jackets at right guard after coming to Tech as a grad transfer from Tennessee. In total, Johnson played in 58 games and started 41, making starts at four different positions on the line. He assumed a leadership role on the line and was named a game captain eight times in his two seasons.
Johnson also earned bachelor’s and master’s engineering degrees from Tennessee (civil and structural, respectively), and a master’s in analytics from Tech.
The Falcons drafted one offensive lineman (Justin Shaffer from Georgia in the sixth round) and signed another (Tyler Vrabel of Boston College) as an undrafted free agent. The camp will be held May 13-15.
