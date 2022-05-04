Georgia Tech’s Ryan Johnson earns spot in Falcons’ rookie minicamp

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Johnson started for two seasons for the Yellow Jackets at right guard after coming to Tech as a grad transfer from Tennessee. In total, Johnson played in 58 games and started 41, making starts at four different positions on the line. He assumed a leadership role on the line and was named a game captain eight times in his two seasons.

Johnson also earned bachelor’s and master’s engineering degrees from Tennessee (civil and structural, respectively), and a master’s in analytics from Tech.