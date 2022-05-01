Falcons sign former lacrosse star, others as undrafted free agents

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said the team was ready for the “eighth round” of the NFL draft, which is when the team starts signing undrafted free agents.
Ferris State quarterback Jared Bernhardt and Colorado linebacker Nate Landman have been signed by the Falcons, according to their schools.
Penn State defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo has been signed, according to his agent David Canter. Boston College offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel, son of Titans coach Mike Vrabel, has been signed by the Falcons, according to NFL Network.
Bernhardt, who played lacrosse at Maryland, was signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent Saturday night.
Bernhardt, 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, led Ferris State to the school’s first NCAA Division II national title last season. He was signed to compete as a receiver and a kick returner.
He was one of the nation’s top lacrosse players, winning the Tewaaraton Award as the nation’s top player in spring 2021.
Last season, Bernhardt ran 159 times for 1,421 yards and 26 touchdowns. He completed 87 of 123 passes (70.7%) for 1,322 yards and 11 touchdowns and was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Player of the Year.
Twelve former Ferris State players, including Justin Zimmer with the Falcons, have been invited to NFL preseason camps or signed free-agent contracts in the past three years.
Landman, 6-3 and 235 pounds, finished his career with 409 tackles, which tied for fifth on the school’s all-time list.
Here’s a list of the undrafted players who have reportedly signed with the Falcons:
- WR/KR Jared Bernhardt, Ferris State (per the school)
- DT Derrick Tangelo, Penn State (per agent David Canter)
- OT Tyler Vrabel, Boston College (per NFL Network)
- DT Bryce Rodgers, UC Davis
- CB Matt Hankins, Iowa
- LB Nate Landman, Colorado
- TE Leroy Watson, UTSA
- WR Stanley Berryhill, Arizona
