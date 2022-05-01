Falcons sign former lacrosse star, others as undrafted free agents

He was one of the nation’s top lacrosse players, winning the Tewaaraton Award as the nation’s top player in spring 2021.

Last season, Bernhardt ran 159 times for 1,421 yards and 26 touchdowns. He completed 87 of 123 passes (70.7%) for 1,322 yards and 11 touchdowns and was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Player of the Year.

Twelve former Ferris State players, including Justin Zimmer with the Falcons, have been invited to NFL preseason camps or signed free-agent contracts in the past three years.

Landman, 6-3 and 235 pounds, finished his career with 409 tackles, which tied for fifth on the school’s all-time list.

Here’s a list of the undrafted players who have reportedly signed with the Falcons:

WR/KR Jared Bernhardt, Ferris State (per the school)

DT Derrick Tangelo, Penn State (per agent David Canter)

OT Tyler Vrabel, Boston College (per NFL Network)

DT Bryce Rodgers, UC Davis

CB Matt Hankins, Iowa

LB Nate Landman, Colorado

TE Leroy Watson, UTSA

WR Stanley Berryhill, Arizona

The Bow Tie Chronicles