ajc logo
X

Falcons sign former lacrosse star, others as undrafted free agents

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said the team was ready for the “eighth round” of the NFL draft, which is when the team starts signing undrafted free agents. (JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

caption arrowCaption
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said the team was ready for the “eighth round” of the NFL draft, which is when the team starts signing undrafted free agents. (JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said the team was ready for the “eighth round” of the NFL draft, which is when the team starts signing undrafted free agents.

Ferris State quarterback Jared Bernhardt and Colorado linebacker Nate Landman have been signed by the Falcons, according to their schools.

ExploreReport card: Falcons earn ‘A’ for fulfilling some needs

Penn State defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo has been signed, according to his agent David Canter. Boston College offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel, son of Titans coach Mike Vrabel, has been signed by the Falcons, according to NFL Network.

Bernhardt, who played lacrosse at Maryland, was signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent Saturday night.

Bernhardt, 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, led Ferris State to the school’s first NCAA Division II national title last season. He was signed to compete as a receiver and a kick returner.

He was one of the nation’s top lacrosse players, winning the Tewaaraton Award as the nation’s top player in spring 2021.

ExploreNFL draft Day 3: Falcons end decade-old Georgia Bulldogs drought

Last season, Bernhardt ran 159 times for 1,421 yards and 26 touchdowns. He completed 87 of 123 passes (70.7%) for 1,322 yards and 11 touchdowns and was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Player of the Year.

Twelve former Ferris State players, including Justin Zimmer with the Falcons, have been invited to NFL preseason camps or signed free-agent contracts in the past three years.

Landman, 6-3 and 235 pounds, finished his career with 409 tackles, which tied for fifth on the school’s all-time list.

Here’s a list of the undrafted players who have reportedly signed with the Falcons:

  • WR/KR Jared Bernhardt, Ferris State (per the school)
  • DT Derrick Tangelo, Penn State (per agent David Canter)
  • OT Tyler Vrabel, Boston College (per NFL Network)
  • DT Bryce Rodgers, UC Davis
  • CB Matt Hankins, Iowa
  • LB Nate Landman, Colorado
  • TE Leroy Watson, UTSA
  • WR Stanley Berryhill, Arizona

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Report card: Falcons earn ‘A’ for fulfilling some needs
44m ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ Intellectual Property draft
3h ago
Falcons draft pick Tyler Allgeier addresses his fumbling issues
20h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top