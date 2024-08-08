Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s LaMiles Brooks on the secondary’s identity: ‘We are the shark crew’

Georgia Tech defensive back LaMiles Brooks (1) reacts during their first day of spring football practice at the Brock Indoor Practice Facility, Monday, March 11, 2024, in Atlanta.

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Georgia Tech defensive back LaMiles Brooks (1) reacts during their first day of spring football practice at the Brock Indoor Practice Facility, Monday, March 11, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Tech defensive back LaMiles Brooks, a fifth-year senior from Jacksonville, Florida, is focused in preseason camp on getting ready for the Yellow Jackets’ coming season. Tech will travel to Dublin for its Aug. 24 season opener against Florida State. Here’s some of what Brooks said to media members Thursday:

Q: What has it been like since it being your last camp with Georgia Tech?

A: Camp so far has been amazing, obviously very tough, one of the tougher points of our season even though the season is just beginning. This has probably been one of my most fun camps. The identity we are creating as a team. ... I’m really enjoying that for it to be my last go around.

Q: Does the secondary have an identity?

A: We have an identity... We are the shark crew. ... We smell blood in the water, and we’ll hunt anything that’s out there.

Q: Does playing Florida State in Dublin, when you’re from Florida, amplify the competitiveness?

A: Not that specifically, being this will be my third time playing Florida State once in 2020 and 2022 as well. I’m a fifth-year (player) now, so the way I look at it, it’s another game and try not to make it any bigger than what it needs to be.

