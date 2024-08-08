Georgia Tech’s LaMiles Brooks on the secondary’s identity: ‘We are the shark crew’

Georgia Tech defensive back LaMiles Brooks, a fifth-year senior from Jacksonville, Florida, is focused in preseason camp on getting ready for the Yellow Jackets’ coming season. Tech will travel to Dublin for its Aug. 24 season opener against Florida State. Here’s some of what Brooks said to media members Thursday:

Q: What has it been like since it being your last camp with Georgia Tech?

A: Camp so far has been amazing, obviously very tough, one of the tougher points of our season even though the season is just beginning. This has probably been one of my most fun camps. The identity we are creating as a team. ... I’m really enjoying that for it to be my last go around.