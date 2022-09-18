Georgia Tech’s lackluster run defense gashed frequently by Ole Miss on Saturday

The Rebels utilized a number of sets in their rushing scheme to dissect the Jackets’ defense. Evans, Judkins and quarterback Jaxson Dart each found breathing room on the ground to amass a dominant run game, showing versatility on each snap.

All three had a run of 20 or more yards, including a 26-yard rushing attempt by Evans midway through the second quarter to secure a 21-0 lead. Bentley added a run of 15 yards.

“(Those big plays) had a lot to do with their tempo and not getting lined up sometimes,” senior linebacker Charlie Thomas said. “You have to be more efficient in tackling and just get lined up faster.”

Ole Miss runs a high-tempo offense that doesn’t allow its foes to get set in their defense. The run game blossomed in the quick offense. As such, Dart attempted only 16 passes – a step back from his 27 passing attempts in the Rebels’ season opener against Troy.

“Going up against a tempo team, it taps into your mental,” Tech defensive back Myles Sims said. “To be real, if your mind isn’t there, your body will follow. So, that comes along with conditioning and being able to have a quick turnover rate. It’s all about who can gain their wind the fastest.”

There was a point midway through the first half where Tech started to turn the gears on defense. However, every time the momentum began to shift slightly in the Jackets’ favor, Kifflin dialed up a deep pass play to open Tech’s defense for the continued rushing onslaught.

Even after taking such a tough loss, the Jackets hope to grow from it.

“You gotta embrace it; you can’t run from it,” Sims said. “You gotta see it through. Taking the L isn’t fun, but also it builds character. It really, really molds you. It really molds the entire team. We just gotta get back to practice and do it all over again. Just to renew your enthusiasm. I think that’s a part of the game.”