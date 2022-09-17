Georgia Tech waylaid by No. 20 Ole Miss at Bobby Dodd Stadium

On a brilliant afternoon, the game began with calamity afoot. Ole Miss took the opening kickoff and knifed through the Tech defense, smashing the Jackets with the run in a tone-setting touchdown drive. The Jackets failed to gain a first down on their opening possession and sent out punter David Shanahan. Ole Miss defensive end Cedric Johnson rushed Shanahan untouched from the right edge and snuffed out his punt. It was the third time that Tech has had its punt blocked this season and had become a particular area of focus for Collins after Clemson blocked two Tech punts in the season opener.

Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0

On a day in which the Jackets needed near-perfect execution, they sabotaged themselves with a mistake that was high on Collins’ list of fixes.

The special-teams blunder gave Ole Miss the ball on the Tech 20, from where the Rebels reached the end zone in six plays, five of them runs. Ole Miss scored on a third-and-goal run from the 7, a straight handoff in which the left side of the Ole Miss line blew open a hole for back Quinshon Judkins to score easily.

The mistakes weren’t rampant from thereon – an illegal substitution penalty enabled Ole Miss to pull its punt team to go for a field goal, which was missed – but Tech’s defense was run over by Ole Miss.

The Rebels’ tempo and powerful offensive line conquered Tech, which gave Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin little reason to attempt to pass. An offense that had averaged 249.5 rushing yards in its first two games against lesser competition routinely blew the Jackets off the line of scrimmage to create wide lanes for their backs.

Tech quarterback Jeff Sims, who was sharp in the season opener against Clemson, was unable to lift the Jackets on Saturday. He completed 18 of 32 passes for 161 yards and was sacked seven times. Tech had one legitimate opportunity to score, when it drove from its 33-yard line to inside the Ole Miss 10-yard line. Collins elected to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 4, but Sims was sacked to end the drive. Only one of Tech’s other 11 drives crossed midfield.