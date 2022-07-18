ajc logo
Georgia Tech’s Kevin Parada taken 11th overall by Mets

Catcher Kevin Parada is now the Yellow Jackets’ latest first-round pick. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada is now the Yellow Jackets’ latest first-round pick.

Parada was selected with the 11th overall pick by the New York Mets in the first round of the MLB draft on Sunday night.

Parada became the 11th Tech player to be drafted in the first round and the sixth in the past 22 drafts.

Parada, who was the top catcher in college baseball in the country and one of its top hitters, also became the third Jackets catcher to be taken in the top 15 picks since 2007, following Matt Wieters (fifth in 2007) and Joey Bart (second in 2018).

