Braves’ top pick in MLB draft: pitcher Owen Murphy

The Braves selected Owen Murphy, a high school pitcher from Illinois, with their first pick in the MLB draft Sunday night.
Murphy, an 18-year-old right-hander, was the 20th overall selection.
At Riverside-Brookfield High School in Riverside, Ill., he pitched four no-hitters this year and posted a 0.12 ERA and a 9-0 record. He allowed just 10 hits and four walks in 58 ⅓ innings and struck out 137 batters. His fastball velocity was in the low 90s, according to scouting reports.
He also thrived as a hitter, batting .548 with 18 home runs during his senior season.
A Notre Dame commit, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Murphy was ranked the No. 48 prospect entering the draft by MLB.com.
The Braves will have three additional picks later Sunday: Nos. 35, 57 and 76 overall. The draft, which is being held in Los Angeles as part of the buildup to the All-Star game, will continue with rounds 3 through 10 on Monday and rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
