Braves’ top pick in MLB draft: pitcher Owen Murphy

Owen Murphy is selected by the Atlanta Braves with the 20th pick of the 2022 MLB baseball draft Sunday in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

The Braves selected Owen Murphy, a high school pitcher from Illinois, with their first pick in the MLB draft Sunday night.

Murphy, an 18-year-old right-hander, was the 20th overall selection.

ExploreDiamondbacks select Druw Jones at No. 2 overall in 2022 MLB draft

At Riverside-Brookfield High School in Riverside, Ill., he pitched four no-hitters this year and posted a 0.12 ERA and a 9-0 record. He allowed just 10 hits and four walks in 58 ⅓ innings and struck out 137 batters. His fastball velocity was in the low 90s, according to scouting reports.

He also thrived as a hitter, batting .548 with 18 home runs during his senior season.

A Notre Dame commit, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Murphy was ranked the No. 48 prospect entering the draft by MLB.com.

The Braves will have three additional picks later Sunday: Nos. 35, 57 and 76 overall. The draft, which is being held in Los Angeles as part of the buildup to the All-Star game, will continue with rounds 3 through 10 on Monday and rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.

Please return to AJC.com for updates on the Braves’ draft later tonight.

About the Author

Tim Tucker is a long-time AJC sports reporter who often writes about the business side of the games. He also has had stints as the AJC's Braves beat writer, UGA beat writer, a general sports columnist and executive sports editor. He was deputy managing editor of America's first all-sports newspaper, The National Sports Daily.

