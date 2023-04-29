Georgia Tech’s Keion White now a New England Patriot: ‘A really good fit’

White became Tech’s highest draft pick since wide receiver Stephen Hill was drafted 43rd overall in 2012 by the New York Jets. It’s the highest a Yellow Jackets defensive players has been selected since defensive end Derrick Morgan in 2010 (16th overall, Tennessee Titans). He is Tech’s 29th first- or second-round pick.

White was the only Tech player selected in the first three rounds. Five former Jackets – linebackers Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas, wide receivers Malachi Carter and E.J. Jenkins and running back Hassan Hall – will hope to be selected in the final four rounds Saturday or to sign as an undrafted free agent.

The Patriots, befitting their reputation as a secretive organization, did their homework on the Jackets edge rusher without actually speaking to White himself. New England coaches, scouts and decision makers had opportunities to talk with White at the Senior Bowl, the draft combine and Tech’s Pro Day and could have brought him in for a pre-draft visit, come down to Atlanta for a private workout or even just set up a videoconference call.

But, evidently, others vouched enough for his character, drive and intelligence that they didn’t feel the need to tip their hands by actually speaking with him. It’s not unusual for New England to operate with such stealth.

“So it was a surprise,” White said. “To me, I feel like our personalities mix well, though. So I feel like it’s a really good fit.”

For White, joining a team with the motto “Do Your Job” and overseen by the taciturn Bill Belichick is good by him.

“I’m a very big business person, so I’m not too big in the glitz and glamor of football,” he said. “I want to work, and I want to win. I feel like that’s what the Patriots offer, and I feel like that’s where we meet in the middle at.”

White’s versatility – he played three positions along the defensive line for the Jackets this past season – figures to be a valuable asset with the Patriots, who play out of a 3-4 defense, unlike Tech’s 4-2-5. With the agility to drop into pass coverage and also rush the passer, White could be a useful piece for Belichick in the team’s hunt for its seventh Super Bowl title.

“They’re getting somebody that’s willing to improve their game, and that’s all I feel like I can ask for from myself,” he said. “Just somebody that’s wanting to get better every day, whether it be practice, whether it be film, whether it be taking notes, getting better in that. I just want to get better in every aspect of the game and just become more knowledgeable in every way possible.”

White’s path to this point is remarkable – as a high schooler at Garner (North Carolina) High, he considered joining the military until a late scholarship offer from Old Dominion. He first played tight end for the Monarchs before switching to defensive end after his redshirt freshman season, breaking out as a sophomore.

Then, after Old Dominion did not play in the 2020 season because of the pandemic, he transferred to Tech, then missed most of the 2021 season because of an ankle injury. He finally played a full season in 2022, earning third-team All-ACC honors with 14 tackles for loss, including 7.5 sacks.

White was wise enough to recognize he is not at an end point, but a beginning. He’s now in the hands of arguably the greatest football coach of all-time and about to start his professional career.

“They do a really good job of developing their players, so being a part of that, knowing I have an incredibly amount of things I can improve on and learn in the game of football, I feel like there’s no better situation I can go into,” he said.