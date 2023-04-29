X

Georgia Tech’s Keion White selected with 46th pick in NFL draft

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech
KEION WHITE

Selection: Second round (No. 46 overall), New England Patriots

Position: Defensive end

Ht., wt.: 6-5, 281

Class: Senior

Hometown: Garner, North Carolina

Notable: A transfer from Old Dominion, White played two seasons at Georgia Tech, though he missed the first eight games in 2021 after offseason surgery. … Recorded 54 tackles, a team-high 14 tackles for loss and a team-best 7.5 sacks in 2022. … White began his career at Old Dominion as a tight end and started eight games at the position as a redshirt freshman in 2018, catching 11 passes. … One of two Yellow Jackets who participated in this year’s NFL combine. The other was linebacker Charlie Thomas. … Played in the Senior Bowl in January.

UGA senior dies from brain tumor discovered during spring break trip
