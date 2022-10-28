Georgia Tech’s J Batt hires executive deputy AD, Jon Palumbo

Palumbo had served as AD at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, a Division I school in the Southland Conference, since 2018. Palumbo will be the primary football administrator for football and oversee other internal operations. His official start date is Nov. 14.

“Jon has extensive experience at all levels of college athletics, from being a student-athlete himself to serving as an A.D.,” Batt said in a statement. “He will be a great addition to our staff and provide outstanding support to our student-athletes and coaches.”