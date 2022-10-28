BreakingNews
Georgia Tech’s J Batt hires executive deputy AD, Jon Palumbo

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt has his No. 2 in place. The athletic department announced Friday the hire of Jon Palumbo as executive deputy AD and chief operating officer.

Palumbo had served as AD at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, a Division I school in the Southland Conference, since 2018. Palumbo will be the primary football administrator for football and oversee other internal operations. His official start date is Nov. 14.

“Jon has extensive experience at all levels of college athletics, from being a student-athlete himself to serving as an A.D.,” Batt said in a statement. “He will be a great addition to our staff and provide outstanding support to our student-athletes and coaches.”

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi won a school-record seven Southland championships in the 2021-22 academic year and also won the women’s all-sports championship for the first time in school history.

The deputy AD position had been open after Mark Rountree resigned following the firing of AD Todd Stansbury.

Palumbo was previously was at Virginia Commonwealth, Maryland, American, William & Mary and LaSalle. He worked with Batt during his tenure (2008-12) at Maryland. He also played baseball at LaSalle.

“I’m incredibly excited about joining the team at Georgia Tech,” Palumbo said in a statement. “I want to thank J Batt for the opportunity to join this world-class institute. I am confident that his leadership will take this wonderful program to new heights.”

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

