Georgia Tech’s Demetrius Knight in transfer portal

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Having had difficulty earning playing time, Georgia Tech linebacker Demetrius Knight entered the transfer portal Friday and will seek to leave the school as a grad transfer. Knight played in 36 games in four seasons, mostly contributing on special teams.

Among his significant on-field contributions were a sack and forced fumble that was recovered for a touchdown against Miami in 2019 and a 37-yard fumble return against North Carolina in 2021 that set up a touchdown. Both were key plays in two of former coach Geoff Collins’ more significant wins. Knight also was recognized for his team-first approach and commitment in the weight room. He was one of three players named an Ultimate Iron Jacket in the 2021 offseason and was named a captain for the Central Florida game Sept. 24.

Knight’s decision to leave the team at this point, having played four games, allows him to redshirt the season and have two remaining seasons of eligibility. Knight is on track to graduate in December with a degree in literature, media and communication.

A turning point for Knight may have been the team’s decision to start Trenilyas Tatum ahead of Knight at the “money” linebacker position Saturday against Pitt. When starter Charlie Thomas was required to sit out the first half of the game because of a targeting suspension, coaches started Tatum – the backup to Ayinde Eley at the “mac” linebacker spot – instead of Knight.

Knight was a member of the 2019 signing class from Strong Rock Christian School. He originally committed to Tech as a quarterback for then-coach Paul Johnson, but upon the hire of Collins and the transition of the offense, Knight was moved to linebacker upon his arrival to campus. For his career, he was credited with 51 tackles, three for loss, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed.

