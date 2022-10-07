Georgia Tech’s Demetrius Knight in transfer portal

Among his significant on-field contributions were a sack and forced fumble that was recovered for a touchdown against Miami in 2019 and a 37-yard fumble return against North Carolina in 2021 that set up a touchdown. Both were key plays in two of former coach Geoff Collins’ more significant wins. Knight also was recognized for his team-first approach and commitment in the weight room. He was one of three players named an Ultimate Iron Jacket in the 2021 offseason and was named a captain for the Central Florida game Sept. 24.

Knight’s decision to leave the team at this point, having played four games, allows him to redshirt the season and have two remaining seasons of eligibility. Knight is on track to graduate in December with a degree in literature, media and communication.