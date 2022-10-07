Georgia Tech-Duke: TV, online, radio information

Saturday’s game against Duke provides a great chance for Georgia Tech to get to .500 for the season and win another game as an underdog. Duke is favored slightly and has a better record, but this game looks winnable for the Yellow Jackets.
The way Tech’s defense played in its upset victory against Pitt on Saturday, playing up to its capability, the Jackets’ chances to win look good in many of their remaining games. A win Saturday would strengthen that line of thinking.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 8
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta
Records: Georgia Tech 2-3 (1-1 ACC), Duke 4-1 (1-0)
Television: Bally Sports South will televise the game in Georgia. Tom Werme will handle play-by-play, with James Bates as the analyst and Lauren Jbara as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680 AM/93.7 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, with no sideline reporter for the game.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM 109 or 203/SiriusXM app 966.
Online: RamblinWreck.com.
