ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech-Duke: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Saturday’s game against Duke provides a great chance for Georgia Tech to get to .500 for the season and win another game as an underdog. Duke is favored slightly and has a better record, but this game looks winnable for the Yellow Jackets.

The way Tech’s defense played in its upset victory against Pitt on Saturday, playing up to its capability, the Jackets’ chances to win look good in many of their remaining games. A win Saturday would strengthen that line of thinking.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 8

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

Records: Georgia Tech 2-3 (1-1 ACC), Duke 4-1 (1-0)

Television: Bally Sports South will televise the game in Georgia. Tom Werme will handle play-by-play, with James Bates as the analyst and Lauren Jbara as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680 AM/93.7 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, with no sideline reporter for the game.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM 109 or 203/SiriusXM app 966.

Online: RamblinWreck.com.

ExploreWeek 6 college football schedule: How to watch all 57 FBS games

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJ Mast

Falcons sign lineman Christopher Hinton to practice squad 3h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech

Seeking more room, Georgia Tech volleyball testing out McCamish Pavilion
6h ago

Credit: Ashley Landis

Falcons’ Kyle Pitts out with hamstring injury
4h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Duke
1h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Duke
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about No. 2 Georgia vs. Auburn
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ken Sugiura

Georgia Tech’s Hassan Hall relives memorable run: ‘My feet were off the ground’
1h ago
5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Duke
1h ago
Seeking more room, Georgia Tech volleyball testing out McCamish Pavilion
6h ago
Featured

AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
5h ago
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
Baseball playoffs: When do the Braves play next?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top