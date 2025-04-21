Georgia Tech coach Brent Key will represent the Yellow Jackets in the 18th annual Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament held Sunday-Tuesday at Reynolds Lake Oconee.
Key will be making his second consecutive appearance in the event, as he looks to add to the $10,000 in charitable winnings he won last year.
The collegiate coach golf event features a field of 25 current and former college football coaches competing for a share of a $300,000 charity purse. This year’s tournament will be played using a two-man scramble format in an 18-hole tournament with the Stableford scoring system to help balance handicaps and encourage aggressive play.
The current field of competitors for this year’s Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge is projected to include: Kirby Smart (Georgia), Shane Beamer (South Carolina), Manny Diaz (Duke), P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), Hugh Freeze (Auburn), Dan Lanning (Oregon), Jeff Monken (Army), Dan Mullen (UNLV), Pat Narduzzi (Pittsburgh), Mike Norvell (Florida State), Scott Satterfield (Cincinnati) and Kyle Whittingham (Utah) as well as former coaches Derek Dooley, Randy Edsall, Chan Gailey, Fred Goldsmith, Jim Grobe, Paul Johnson, Gus Malzahn, Urban Meyer, Rick Neuheisel, Houston Nutt, Tom O’Brien and Steve Spurrier.
This year’s field features five former Dodd Trophy winners and a collective group of coaches who have won six FBS national championships, 48 conference championships and boast 2,454 collegiate career wins.
Proceeds from the competition benefit charitable foundations selected by the coaches. Key’s winnings will go to the Key Family Foundation.
To date, 59 head coaches have participated in the tournament during its 18-year history, raising a total of $3.2 million for 71 different charities and foundations.
Johnson was the top earner at the 2024 event with $897,500 for the Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation.
“We’re fortunate to have so many of college football’s biggest names return yet again this year as they shift from the gridiron to the green, competing for their selected charities,” Peach Bowl CEO and president Gary Stokan said in a release. “This annual tradition is now set to surpass $10 million in all-time charitable funds raised, which shows just how much of a positive impact we’ve been able to make for so many.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Georgia football projected offensive depth chart following spring practice
UGA's quarterback battle figures to garner the most attention heading into preseason camp, but it isn’t the only open position competition worth following.
Georgia Tech’s Brent Key focused on retaining key players, maybe adding a few in next transfer window
Georgia Tech coach Brent Key is looking to add new players to the Yellow Jacket but is more focused on this current players.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
North Point was once one of Georgia’s great malls. Alpharetta eyes its next chapter
Alpharetta is trying to chart a future for the area around the troubled North Point Mall.
Jason Esteves launches bid for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trump ‘chaos’
Democrat Sen. Jason Esteves is entering Georgia's governor race with a message that Trump’s "chaos" is hurting Georgians’ health and wallets — and GOP leaders are silent.
Atlanta airport to more than triple some parking rates
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says the increases come as it's in the middle of a program to modernize its parking facilities.