The current field of competitors for this year’s Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge is projected to include: Kirby Smart (Georgia), Shane Beamer (South Carolina), Manny Diaz (Duke), P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), Hugh Freeze (Auburn), Dan Lanning (Oregon), Jeff Monken (Army), Dan Mullen (UNLV), Pat Narduzzi (Pittsburgh), Mike Norvell (Florida State), Scott Satterfield (Cincinnati) and Kyle Whittingham (Utah) as well as former coaches Derek Dooley, Randy Edsall, Chan Gailey, Fred Goldsmith, Jim Grobe, Paul Johnson, Gus Malzahn, Urban Meyer, Rick Neuheisel, Houston Nutt, Tom O’Brien and Steve Spurrier.

This year’s field features five former Dodd Trophy winners and a collective group of coaches who have won six FBS national championships, 48 conference championships and boast 2,454 collegiate career wins.

Proceeds from the competition benefit charitable foundations selected by the coaches. Key’s winnings will go to the Key Family Foundation.

To date, 59 head coaches have participated in the tournament during its 18-year history, raising a total of $3.2 million for 71 different charities and foundations.

Johnson was the top earner at the 2024 event with $897,500 for the Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation.

“We’re fortunate to have so many of college football’s biggest names return yet again this year as they shift from the gridiron to the green, competing for their selected charities,” Peach Bowl CEO and president Gary Stokan said in a release. “This annual tradition is now set to surpass $10 million in all-time charitable funds raised, which shows just how much of a positive impact we’ve been able to make for so many.”