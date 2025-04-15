Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech reserve linebacker announces departure

Cheerleaders take the field aboard the Ramblin' Reck before Georgia Tech football team's annual White and Gold game in Atlanta on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Bob Andres for The Atlanta Journal Constitution)
1 hour ago

One of Georgia Tech’s reserve linebackers has decided to finish his career elsewhere.

Austin Dean, a senior, announced Monday on X, formerly Twitter, that he intends to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal and use his final season of eligibility with another program. Dean played on 16 defensive snaps in 2024 and 186 special-teams plays.

Originally from Tampa, Florida, Dean began his career at Rutgers where he played the 2021-22 seasons and appeared in 20 games. He redshirted in 2023 at Tech and made six tackles for the Yellow Jackets last season.

Dean joins running back Anthony Carrie, defensive backs Nehemiah Chandler and Syeed Gibbs and defensive lineman Cade Adams as Jackets who have announced their intention to enter the portal window that begins Wednesday.

