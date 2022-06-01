Georgia Tech’s Andy Ogletree playing in upstart golf league

The series has been perceived as a competitive threat to the PGA Tour, which has denied releases to its members to play in the event. The tour typically grants releases for players to participate in non-tour events on a limited basis. However, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reportedly issued threats of suspensions or bans for any tour member who joined the LIV Golf circuit, which has five events scheduled to take place in the U.S. this year. As Ogletree is not a PGA Tour member, it’s unclear how his participation in LIV Golf would impact him.

The purses that LIV Golf is offering have made it a tempting option. The initial event, to be played June 9-11 outside London, will have a purse of $25 million for the 48 entrants. The winner will receive $4 million, and the last-place finisher in the no-cut event will take home $120,000. There also is a team competition within the tournament, with $5 million of the purse going to the top three teams.