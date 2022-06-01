Local golf: Duluth teen Sara Im excited about U.S. Women’s Open appearance

Im qualified for the championship at Dunwoody Country Club, shooting a 5-under over 36 holes to win one of two spots. This spring she also has teamed with friend Thienna Huynh to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship and was the medalist at the state high school championship.

“I feel like my game right now is just solid,” she said. “I’m putting a lot better, and that’s what’s really been helping me out. And I feel like after this tournament, a lot of other things will be a lot better with my game, whether or not I make the cut, just from the experience here. Everything I’m learning is going to help me a lot later.”

The national experience at the U.S. Four-Ball will be helpful, Im said.

“Hitting those clutch putts when I needed and playing such a hard course … and the wind was insane that week,” she said. “It definitely helped me for this tournament.”

The “Divine Miss Im” is paired with Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines and Canadian Maude-Aimee Leblanc for the first two rounds.

Im is not the youngest player in the field. That honor belongs to Anna Davis, 16, who won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur earlier this spring.

Combined Shape Caption The team of Brandon Simmons, Bradley Abbgy, Zach Robinson and Patrick Edwards won the second annual Georgia State Parks Golf Cup at The Lakes Golf Course in Waycross. Credit: Special photo Credit: Special photo Combined Shape Caption The team of Brandon Simmons, Bradley Abbgy, Zach Robinson and Patrick Edwards won the second annual Georgia State Parks Golf Cup at The Lakes Golf Course in Waycross. Credit: Special photo Credit: Special photo

Brazell’s Creek team wins Georgia State Parks Cup

The team of Brandon Simmons, Bradley Abby, Zach Robinson and Patrick Edwards won the second annual Georgia Golf Cup at The Lakes Golf Course at Laura S. Walker Park in Waycross.

The team, which qualified at Brazell’s Creek, shot a 17-under 55 in the best-ball format and beat the Wallace Adams Golf Course team of Russ Bell, Wally Adams, Matt Bell and Chris Seabolt by one shot.

The winners received an expense-paid golf trip to Brasstown Valley Resort in Young Harris. The 13 teams in the field got in by winning a qualifier at one of the Georgia State Parks golf courses.

Combined Shape Caption Trent Phillips of the University of Georgia, here competing in the 2022 NCAA Championship In Arizona, was named All-America. Credit: Tim Cowie-Todd Drexler Phots Credit: Tim Cowie-Todd Drexler Phots Combined Shape Caption Trent Phillips of the University of Georgia, here competing in the 2022 NCAA Championship In Arizona, was named All-America. Credit: Tim Cowie-Todd Drexler Phots Credit: Tim Cowie-Todd Drexler Phots

UGA’s Phillips leads All-American honors

The University of Georgia’s Trent Phillips finished his college career by being named an All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Phillips joins Harris English, Russell Henley, Kevin Kisner and Brendon Todd as the only four-time All-American picks in school history.

Phillips finished with school records for scoring average (70.35) and the tournament scoring record at 20 under. He is the first Bulldog to be named All-SEC four times.

He will make his professional debut this week at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Rex Hospital Open, an exemption he earned by winning The Williams Cup this season. He finished eighth on the PGA Tour University standings and is eligible to play on PGA Tour Canada this summer. He is exempt into the second stage of the Korn Ferry qualifying tournament.

Joining Phillips on the GCAA All-Southeast Region team were teammate Maxwell Ford and Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr and Mason Williams. Georgia Tech placed four on the All-East Region team – Christo Lamprecht, Connor Howe, Bartley Forrester and Ross Steelman.

Austin Fulton of West Georgia and Blairsville native Beck Burnette of Lee University were named to the NCAA Division II All-America team. Jackson Klutznik of Emory was named Division III All-American.

Matthew Cleary of Dalton State was named to the NAIA All-American team.

Combined Shape Caption Chris Gotterup of the University of Oklahoma won the 2022 Fred Haskins Award given to the best player in college golf. Credit: Special Photo Credit: Special Photo Combined Shape Caption Chris Gotterup of the University of Oklahoma won the 2022 Fred Haskins Award given to the best player in college golf. Credit: Special Photo Credit: Special Photo

Oklahoma’s Gotterup wins Haskins Award

Chris Gotterup of Oklahoma won the Fred Haskins Award, presented since 1971 by the Columbus-based foundation to the best player in college golf.

Gotterup spent four seasons at Rutgers before transferring to Oklahoma for the 2021-22 seasons. He won twice and had eight top-10 finishes. He finished fifth among individuals at the NCAA Championships.

The award was won its first three years by Ben Crenshaw of the University of Texas. Other winners have included Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas.

“I’m kind of lost for words,” Gotterup said. “Looking at all these names on here, to be associated with those names is awesome.”

Miscellaneous

Accenture has joined the Southern Company and Coca-Cola as a “Proud Partner” of the Tour Championship. The season-ending PGA Tour event will be Aug. 24-28 at East Lake Golf Club.