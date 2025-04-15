Georgia Tech women’s basketball announced Tuesday assistants Marsha Frese and Chris Meadows are joining coach Karen Blair’s staff.
A 20-year coaching veteran, Frese joins Tech after three seasons at Loyola-Chicago. She also served as the recruiting coordinator and academic liaison at Loyola.
“I am thrilled to welcome Marsha, her husband Jason, and their children Kylan and Camden to our Georgia Tech family,” Blair said in a release. “Marsha and I have been peers in this business for over 20 years and she is one of the hardest workers I know. She is a phenomenal relationship builder and recruiter, but, more importantly, Marsha is an exceptional person. She does things the right way and always has her players’ best interests in mind.”
Before Loyola, Frese spent the 2020-21 season at San Diego State and as head coach for five seasons at Missouri Kansas City. Frese also had coaching stops at Illinois and Northern Illinois, and got her career started working alongside her sister, current Maryland coach Brenda Frese, at Ball State, Minnesota and Maryland.
“I’m incredibly grateful and humbled to join coach Blair’s staff and have the opportunity to learn from one of the most accomplished and respected leaders in our game,” Frese said in a release. “Her track record speaks for itself — three Big Ten championships, multiple NCAA Tournament runs and a national reputation as one of the top recruiters in the country. Coach Blair is a tireless worker and a proven winner who has developed countless athletes now living out their dreams in the pros. I’m excited to roll up my sleeves, get to work and contribute to the championship standard she’s bringing to Georgia Tech.”
Meadows comes to Tech after serving as assistant coach at Boston College for the past three seasons.
“To have the opportunity to work with someone like coach Blair is an honor and a privilege,” Meadows said in a release. “It’s not only the success that she’s had, but the way in which she has done it, with humility and consistency at such a high level. I look forward to locking arms with her and our staff to continue to elevate this prestigious institution to a national championship level in the near future.”
Meadows has coached at every level of the game, including collegiate, high school and AAU circuits. In addition, he was a program director for FBC Carolinas 2018-21 and director of ASGR Carolina Elite 2017-19. In 2009, Meadows founded Momentum Skills Academy, where he worked until 2020 while he was head varsity girls coach at Rocky River High School (2016-17) and was head coach for Central Cabarrus High School 2009-11.
