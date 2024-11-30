Georgia Tech wins second consecutive, downs Central Arkansas

Georgia Tech defeated Central Arkansas 87-68 on Saturday at McCamish Pavilion for the Yellow Jackets’ second victory in a row.

Lance Terry led all scorers with 25 points, the most points scored in a game by any Jacket this season, and Nait George recorded his first-career double-double.

Terry tallied the most points he’s had in a game since returning from an injury that forced him to miss the 2023-24 season, and was one shy of tying his career high. George delivered one of his best halves as a Jacket in the first, scoring nine points to go with nine assists and three rebounds before he would finish the game with 16 points and 11 assists, his first career double-double.