Georgia Tech wins second consecutive, downs Central Arkansas

Georgia Tech defeated Central Arkansas 87-68 on Saturday at McCamish Pavilion for the Yellow Jackets’ second victory in a row.
Lance Terry led all scorers with 25 points, the most points scored in a game by any Jacket this season, and Nait George recorded his first-career double-double.
Terry tallied the most points he’s had in a game since returning from an injury that forced him to miss the 2023-24 season, and was one shy of tying his career high. George delivered one of his best halves as a Jacket in the first, scoring nine points to go with nine assists and three rebounds before he would finish the game with 16 points and 11 assists, his first career double-double.
Jaeden Mustaf secured a season-high 18 points off the bench. Baye Ndongo rounded out the Jackets in double figures, finishing with 13 points to go with nine rebounds.
Tech came storming out of the gates, scoring the game’s first 10 points in the opening 2:35, thanks to a pair of 3-point shots by Luke O’Brien and George. The 3-point barrage didn’t stop there as the Jackets poured in nine 3′s in the opening half, more than their total from the past two games.
The steady bombardment from deep, and a 19-12 advantage on the glass, helped Tech hold a 49-38 lead headed into halftime.
Central Arkansas tried to close the gap in the second period, but a timely 3 by Duncan Powell put Tech back in front, at 54-45, with 16:29 on the clock. Tech never allowed the Bears to get within seven from that point on, growing the lead to as many as 19.
The Jackets will embark on their first road trip of the season next week, traveling to Oklahoma (7-0) at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
