Georgia Tech’s leading tackler, Kyle Efford, will not play Saturday against No. 12 Notre Dame, according to ESPN.

A sophomore linebacker, Efford has a team-leading 52 tackles this season for the Yellow Jackets (5-2) and has played 352 snaps, second only to cornerback Ahmari Harvey. Efford (6-foot-2, 230 lbs.) has played every game for Tech this season and had 10 tackles last week at North Carolina — his third double-digit tackle performance of the season.

Efford also had a team-high 81 stops in 2023. He also has 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack this season, but is rated overall 11th, according to Pro Football Focus, among Tech defenders.