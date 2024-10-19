Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech football will be without its leading tackler against Notre Dame

Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford (44) is seen performing a stretch during the second day of football practice at the Brock Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford (44) is seen performing a stretch during the second day of football practice at the Brock Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
44 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s leading tackler, Kyle Efford, will not play Saturday against No. 12 Notre Dame, according to ESPN.

A sophomore linebacker, Efford has a team-leading 52 tackles this season for the Yellow Jackets (5-2) and has played 352 snaps, second only to cornerback Ahmari Harvey. Efford (6-foot-2, 230 lbs.) has played every game for Tech this season and had 10 tackles last week at North Carolina — his third double-digit tackle performance of the season.

Efford also had a team-high 81 stops in 2023. He also has 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack this season, but is rated overall 11th, according to Pro Football Focus, among Tech defenders.

ExploreAll eyes on ‘tough as nails’ Zach Pyron as Georgia Tech looks to upset Notre Dame

Efford joins quarterback Haynes King, running back Trelain Maddox and tight end Ryland Goede as notable players who will miss Saturday’s game against the Fighting Irish.

Georgia Tech opened as an 8.5-point underdog to Notre Dame but has since moved to a 14-point underdog.

The Yellow Jackets host the Fighting Irish at 3:30 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes (11) outruns North Carolina defensive back Alijah Huzzie (28) to score the winning touchdown on a long run in the closing seconds of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Jackets won 41-34. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

