Georgia Tech wide receiver plans to transfer

Leo Blackburn, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound wide receiver, announced Monday his intention to transfer from Georgia Tech. Blackburn announced the decision on X, formerly Twitter.
Blackburn made one catch in 2024, a 24-yard touchdown reception Sept. 14 at Bobby Dodd Stadium against Virginia Military Institute. The Westlake High School graduate made five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in 2022. He did not play during the 2023 or 2021 seasons in a career stalled by injuries.
Blackburn was a former four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, in the 2021 recruiting class.
Blackburn joins fellow wide receiver Christian Leary, quarterback Zach Pyron, left tackle Corey Robinson, running back Evan Dickens and defensive tackle Horace Lockett as Yellow Jackets who intend to play elsewhere in 2025.
