Georgia Tech wide receiver plans to transfer

Leo Blackburn, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound wide receiver, announced Monday his intention to transfer from Georgia Tech. Blackburn announced the decision on X, formerly Twitter.

Blackburn made one catch in 2024, a 24-yard touchdown reception Sept. 14 at Bobby Dodd Stadium against Virginia Military Institute. The Westlake High School graduate made five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in 2022. He did not play during the 2023 or 2021 seasons in a career stalled by injuries.

Blackburn was a former four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, in the 2021 recruiting class.