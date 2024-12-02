Breaking: 17 killed on Georgia roads over Thanksgiving weekend, a decrease from 2023
Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech wide receiver plans to transfer

Georgia Tech wide receiver Leo Blackburn (1) makes a catch during their first day of spring football practice at Rose Bowl Field, Monday, March 11, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Georgia Tech wide receiver Leo Blackburn (1) makes a catch during their first day of spring football practice at Rose Bowl Field, Monday, March 11, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

Leo Blackburn, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound wide receiver, announced Monday his intention to transfer from Georgia Tech. Blackburn announced the decision on X, formerly Twitter.

Blackburn made one catch in 2024, a 24-yard touchdown reception Sept. 14 at Bobby Dodd Stadium against Virginia Military Institute. The Westlake High School graduate made five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in 2022. He did not play during the 2023 or 2021 seasons in a career stalled by injuries.

Blackburn was a former four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, in the 2021 recruiting class.

Blackburn joins fellow wide receiver Christian Leary, quarterback Zach Pyron, left tackle Corey Robinson, running back Evan Dickens and defensive tackle Horace Lockett as Yellow Jackets who intend to play elsewhere in 2025.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jeff Sentell

Toombs County 4-star prospect de-commits from Tennessee just before early signing period17m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech defensive lineman plans to transfer
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech’s starting left tackle to depart1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech linebacker E.J. Lightsey coming on strong at season’s end
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech expects to sign ACC’s second-best class1h ago
Georgia Tech’s starting left tackle to depart1h ago
Yellow Jackets’ running back to transfer2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says