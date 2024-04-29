Georgia Tech weekly baseball report

RPI: 53

Last Week (3-1)

Tuesday: beat Kennesaw State 13-2 (seven innings)

Friday: lost to Miami 6-4

Saturday: beat Miami 9-4

Sunday: beat Miami 17-1 (seven innings)

This Week

Friday: at Clemson, 6 p.m.

Saturday: at Clemson, 2 p.m.

Sunday: at Clemson, 1 p.m.

Week in review

Another series win in ACC play, Tech’s fourth straight, was punctuated Sunday with Tech’s 17-1, seven-inning beat down of visiting Miami at Russ Chandler Stadium. Tate McKee tied his career high with nine strikeouts and allowed just one hit in five innings. John Giesler went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and two homers and Drew Burress tied the program record for freshman home runs by belting his 18th of the season.

The Jackets bounced back from Friday’s 6-4 loss, in which they gave up two runs in the eighth and another in the ninth, to win Saturday’s affair 9-4. Cam Jones threw an 111-pitch complete game and also had four hits at the plate in Saturday’s victory.

Tech started the week Tuesday with a 13-2, seven-inning win over visiting Kennesaw State. Camron Hill struck out a career-high eight batters in five innings in that game.

Week ahead

The Jackets have the week off before heading up I-85 to face rival Clemson. The Tigers (34-9, 15-6 ACC) took 2 of 3 at Louisville over the weekend but are just 6-6 in the their last 12.

Clemson has an RPI of 4 going into this week (the Tigers are also off until Friday) and are ranked inside the top five in most major college baseball polls. The Tigers have the ACC’s best pitching staff in terms of ERA and rank second in hits and walks allowed per nine innings.

Tech begins the week with a solid RPI of 53 and has nine games remaining against opponents inside the top 20 and 10 remaining against opponents inside the top 50. Coach Danny Hall’s team leads the ACC in walks and on-base percentage and Burress’ 18 home runs leads the league.

With nine ACC games left, the Jackets are still in fourth place in the league’s Coastal Division and behind four teams in the standings. Tech is 4-1/2 games back of first-place North Carolina.