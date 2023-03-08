Georgia Tech undaunted vs. Pitt: ‘Third time’s the charm’

Regardless of who they’ve faced, the Jackets have clearly played much better over the past nine games, including Tuesday’s win over the Seminoles. But an upset of Pitt would be Tech’s biggest win since winning the ACC championship two years ago.

The Jackets did upset No. 14 Miami, which shared the ACC regular-season title with Virginia, on Jan. 4. But that was at McCamish Pavilion and was the fourth league game of the season. To beat a 21-win team to reach the ACC quarterfinals – territory the Jackets have only reached twice since the 2010 tournament – would be the most confirming evidence of a team that has won seven of its past nine and is spilling over with confidence.

“Let’s go ahead and beat them and move up,” Terry said. “We have three more games to go after that.”

In the Feb. 21 game at the Petersen Events Center, the game was close nearly the entire way. The largest lead either team held was nine points – in the final minute of the game as the Jackets put Pitt on the free-throw line to get the ball back. Both teams shot 47% from the field. The difference was at the free-throw line, where the Panthers made 19 of 20 and Tech was 7-for-10. (In the first game, Pitt took 20 free throws to Tech’s three.)

“That was a good game,” forward Ja’von Franklin said. “I think we had that game at their place and we just turned the ball over late, and credit to Pitt. They made a lot of great shots, they hit a lot of big shots, so it’s going to be a great game between us. We owe them one, so we’re just going to go out there and do what we do.”

Tech’s fatigue level could be pivotal. As has become the norm, Pastner’s five starters all played 37 minutes or more on Tuesday. Terry played 40 minutes for the sixth time this season – the Jackets are 6-0 in those games – as did Franklin. After Tuesday’s game, Terry said that he was “very tired.”

Pitt’s last game was Saturday, a 78-76 loss to Miami. Tech trainer Richard Stewart had recovery treatment ready, including air compression sleeves, electric stimulation and an inflatable ice tub.

“Anything for the team,” said Franklin, who set a school record with 19 rebounds against Florida State, the most ever by a Jackets player in an ACC Tournament game. “Anything I need to do to get us a win, I’ll do it.”

Finally playing well and winning, the Jackets just want to keep going.

That’s the only way we keep playing. We know we don’t want it to end. Franklin said he was spurred at halftime Tuesday by graduate manager Rob Mbenoun, who reminded him that it would be his last game at Tech if the Jackets were to lose.

“That just kind of hit me right there,” Franklin said. “Don’t give up on any possession, go for every loose ball. Anything that’ll help us get a win, that’s what I try to do.”

The advantage that the Jackets have in having already played is that they’re now accustomed to Greensboro Coliseum and have gotten over nerves that afflicted them in the first half of Tuesday’s game, when players had trouble keeping control of the ball, took unusual defensive risks and missed shots they’ve consistently made over the last third of the season.

In Capel’s five-year tenure, the Panthers have played in the first round each of the five years. Ranked No. 57 in NET, Pitt appears to be in the NCAA Tournament field for now, but certainly could use a win or two in Greensboro to assure their spot. A 5/13 upset would not be out of place. Since the league expanded to 15 teams, the No. 12 or 13 seed has a 3-6 record against the No. 5 seed, including wins in each of the past two years.

“I think we’ve just got to play our game,” guard Miles Kelly said. “Just play Georgia Tech basketball, and as long as we do that, I think we’ll come out with the win.”

