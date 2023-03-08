Georgia Tech players take inspiration from ‘Creed 3′ to beat FSU

Asked if he ever felt discouraged when his team fell behind by as many as 11 points before winning 61-60, the Tech captain said he did not and said he sought to inspire teammates by referencing the movie from the Rocky series to his teammates during a timeout late in the game. The team went to go see the movie, directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan, Sunday evening in Greensboro.

“I don’t want give out the movie too fast, but you kind of see when he got knocked down a little bit and he got back up,” said Sturdivant, who is probably not giving away a spoiler in mentioning that a character in a boxing movie makes a dramatic comeback after getting knocked down. “That’s what I was mentioning to the guys: Hey, man, it’s not over. We’ve just got keep fighting.”