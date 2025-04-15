Georgia Tech transfer tight end to transfer again

Georgia Tech tight end Harry Lodge is expected to transfer, according to a Tuesday report from Rivals.
Lodge (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) left Wake Forest in December 2023 after three seasons with the Demon Deacons and joined the Tech program the next month. He played in 10 games and made six starts in 2024, making 12 catches for 110 yards.
In 2023, Lodge totaled 40 snaps over six games on both offense and special teams. He did not play during the 2022 season.
Part of the 2022 recruiting class, Lodge was considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports composite out of the Belmont Hill School in Belmont, Massachusetts. Lodge also played basketball and lacrosse there and signed with Wake Forest in February 2022.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: TNS
Top 10 tight end prospects in the 2025 NFL draft
Here are the top 10 tight end prospects, with height, weight, projected round, for the NFL draft set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
California transfer J.T. Byrne hopes to provide impact at tight end for Georgia Tech
J.T. Byrne opted to go into the NCAA’s transfer portal in December in hopes of landing somewhere new for his final season. He was intrigued by Georgia Tech.
Top 10 defensive tackles in the 2025 NFL draft
It's an area of need for the Atlanta Falcons after losing Grady Jarrett in free agency and with David Onyemata at 32 years old.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Georgia taxpayers will soon get refunds of up to $500
Gov. Brian Kemp signs legislation authorizing income tax refunds and rate cut.
Why so many restaurants in West Midtown are closing — and what comes next
A changing landscape has affected the restaurant scene in West Midtown, from traffic and parking challenges to changes in dining habits.
Braves announcer catches heat for getting woman’s phone number on air during game
At the urging of Atlanta Braves announcer Brandon Gaudin in the booth Monday night in Toronto, dugout reporter Wiley Ballard asked two fans for their telephone numbers.