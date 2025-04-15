Georgia Tech transfer tight end to transfer again

Georgia Tech tight end Harry Lodge is expected to transfer, according to a Tuesday report from Rivals.

Lodge (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) left Wake Forest in December 2023 after three seasons with the Demon Deacons and joined the Tech program the next month. He played in 10 games and made six starts in 2024, making 12 catches for 110 yards.

In 2023, Lodge totaled 40 snaps over six games on both offense and special teams. He did not play during the 2022 season.