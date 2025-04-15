Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech transfer tight end to transfer again

Fans react after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 28-23 over Miami. (Photo by Hyosub Shin / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

16 minutes ago

Georgia Tech tight end Harry Lodge is expected to transfer, according to a Tuesday report from Rivals.

Lodge (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) left Wake Forest in December 2023 after three seasons with the Demon Deacons and joined the Tech program the next month. He played in 10 games and made six starts in 2024, making 12 catches for 110 yards.

In 2023, Lodge totaled 40 snaps over six games on both offense and special teams. He did not play during the 2022 season.

Part of the 2022 recruiting class, Lodge was considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports composite out of the Belmont Hill School in Belmont, Massachusetts. Lodge also played basketball and lacrosse there and signed with Wake Forest in February 2022.

