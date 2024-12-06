Georgia Tech tops Tennessee for NCAA Volleyball Tournament win

No. 7 seed Georgia Tech (21-9) continued its season after knocking out Tennessee (15-12) in the first round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, winning in five sets.
Tamara Otene had a career-high 33 kills, the most kills by a Yellow Jacket in an NCAA Tournament appearance during the coach Michelle Collier era. Bianca Bertolino had a career-high 25 kills.
Otene’s15 digs against Tennessee earned her a 13th double-double of the season and 35th for her career. It was the fourth match this season Otene hit .400 or higher.
Bertolino’s 25 kills and 15 digs earned the Argentine her 17th double-double this season.
Luanna Emiliano led the team with 37 assists while Heloise Soares recorded a season-high 28 assists. Liv Mogridge and Logan Wiley tied the Tech modern scoring era record for blocks in an NCAA Tournament with five each.
The Yellow Jackets face No. 2 seed Wisconsin at 8 p.m. Friday in the UW Field House in Madison, Wisconsin.
