Georgia Tech tops Tennessee for NCAA Volleyball Tournament win

No. 7 seed Georgia Tech (21-9) continued its season after knocking out Tennessee (15-12) in the first round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, winning in five sets.

Tamara Otene had a career-high 33 kills, the most kills by a Yellow Jacket in an NCAA Tournament appearance during the coach Michelle Collier era. Bianca Bertolino had a career-high 25 kills.

Otene’s15 digs against Tennessee earned her a 13th double-double of the season and 35th for her career. It was the fourth match this season Otene hit .400 or higher.