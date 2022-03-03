Georgia Tech to play Wake Forest in ACC women’s tournament

The 11th-seeded Demon Deacons, who defeated Virginia 61-53 on Wednesday, would appear a palatable opponent for the Jackets. Tech swept Wake Forest this season, winning 62-45 at McCamish Pavilion in December and 64-56 in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sunday in both teams’ final regular-season game.

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on regional sports networks, including Bally Sports South in Atlanta.