Georgia Tech to play Wake Forest in ACC women’s tournament

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Georgia Tech will play Wake Forest in a second-round game Thursday at the ACC Tournament. The Yellow Jackets are the No. 6 seed in Greensboro, N.C.

The 11th-seeded Demon Deacons, who defeated Virginia 61-53 on Wednesday, would appear a palatable opponent for the Jackets. Tech swept Wake Forest this season, winning 62-45 at McCamish Pavilion in December and 64-56 in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sunday in both teams’ final regular-season game.

ExploreJackets can’t hold 13-point lead in men's hoops loss to Clemson

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on regional sports networks, including Bally Sports South in Atlanta.

With a win, Tech would advance to a quarterfinal matchup with Notre Dame on Friday at 8 p.m. In the teams’ only meeting this season, the Irish prevailed 72-66 in overtime Feb. 17 at McCamish.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

Featured
