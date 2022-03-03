Hamburger icon
Jackets can’t hold 13-point lead in loss to Clemson

Michael Devoe scored 15 to lead Tech. AP file photo

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

CLEMSON, S.C. – Defeat found Georgia Tech once again.

Ahead by as many 13 points in the second half, the Yellow Jackets fell to Clemson 68-65 Wednesday. Tied in the final minute, Clemson took its final 68-65 lead with 14.6 seconds left on a basket and and-one free throw by forward Naz Bohannon.

On its final possession, the Jackets appeared to try to get the ball to guard Michael Devoe but were unable, leading to a long 3-point try from guard Kyle Sturdivant that was well off target as time expired.

Tech (11-19 overall, 4-15 ACC) lost for the seventh time in the past eight games, remaining in last place in the conference. The Jackets will close the regular season Saturday at home against Boston College.

Clemson (15-15, 7-12) rallied from a 33-27 halftime deficit to earn a season split with the Jackets.

Tech led by as many as 13 points in the second half as late as the 12-minute mark, but the advantage was given away as the Jackets went almost five minutes without scoring, enabling Clemson to go on a 12-0 run to take a 56-55 lead with 5:12 to play on a 3-pointer by guard Al-Amir Dawes.

It was reminiscent of a number of Tech’s games this season in which the Jackets have been either ahead or been competitive, only for a prolonged scoring drought to change the balance of the game. It has been a bug that coach Josh Pastner has been unable to solve.

Clemson 68, Georgia Tech 65

Regardless, it set the stage for a taut final stanza to the game that finally roused a fairly quiet crowd

Starting with Dawes’ basket, the lead changed hands five times with three ties in the final 5:12.

Devoe led a balanced scoring effort for the Jackets, who shot 44.6% from the field. Devoe scored 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting, adding seven rebounds and turning the ball over just once in 38 minutes of play.

Sturdivant added 12 points with five assists and four rebounds in one of his better games of the season.

Featured
