Georgia Tech to award bonuses to athletes for professional development

Stansbury is a staunch advocate of the Total Person Program, founded by former Tech AD Homer Rice, for its capacity to help prepare Tech athletes for life after athletics. The department coined the term “Everyday Champion” to reflect the vision for developing Jackets athletes both competitively and professionally.

“We’re going to tie those educational expenses to that programming with the idea that it’ll be like becoming an Eagle Scout,” Stansbury said. “You pick up a bunch of badges, you’re an Eagle Scout. In our case, you’re an ‘Everyday Champion,’ and there will be an incentive attached to that.”

Tech has allotted approximately $2.6 million in its budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which would cover payments of the full $5,980 to 435 athletes, which is roughly the number of all athletes at Tech.

While significant, the payments that will soon be available to Tech athletes pale in comparison to the compensation that some of their coaches earn for their teams’ academic performance. Clauses in the contracts of men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner, football coach Geoff Collins and women’s basketball coach Nell Fortner enable them to earn bonuses of up to $200,000, $175,000 and $30,000, respectively, based on their team’s academic performance.

