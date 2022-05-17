Taisun Phommachanh, E.J. Jenkins commit to Georgia Tech out of portal

Georgia Tech received commitments from two more transfers Monday: wide receiver E.J. Jenkins from South Carolina and quarterback Taisun Phommachanh from Clemson. Both announced their decisions Monday.
The number of players who have arrived as transfers or announced commitments to Tech out of the transfer portal since the end of the 2021 season now stands at 15. No fewer than five have announced their decisions in May as coach Geoff Collins seeks to build up the scholarship roster to the 85-player limit.
Phommachanh was a high-profile prospect coming out of high school at Avon Old Farms Prep in Connecticut. Phommachanh (pronounced PUMA-chon) was the No. 216 prospect in the 2019 class and the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback (247Sports Composite). He picked Clemson over a wealth of offers from power-conference schools but sat behind Trevor Lawrence and then D.J. Uiagalelei. He went in the transfer portal in December.
Phommachanh, 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, played in 13 games in three seasons, completing 22 of 48 passes for 204 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He has three years of eligibility remaining. He’ll be a fourth scholarship quarterback on the roster, providing Collins with depth that is undoubtedly comforting. Tech will open its season against Clemson on Sept. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jenkins will have one year of eligibility remaining after playing one season at South Carolina. Previously, Jenkins had played two seasons at FCS St. Francis, where he caught 39 passes for 779 yards as a sophomore in 2019. Jenkins transferred to South Carolina after St. Francis did not play in the 2020 season due to COVID-19. He played in 12 games, making one start, and caught eight passes for 117 yards. He announced his decision to transfer April 18.
Jenkins, 6-7 and 243 pounds, can also play tight end. He’ll add size, depth and experience to a position group that lost Kyric McGowan (37 catches in 2021) and Adonicas Sanders (29 catches).
