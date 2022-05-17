Taisun Phommachanh, E.J. Jenkins commit to Georgia Tech out of portal

The number of players who have arrived as transfers or announced commitments to Tech out of the transfer portal since the end of the 2021 season now stands at 15. No fewer than five have announced their decisions in May as coach Geoff Collins seeks to build up the scholarship roster to the 85-player limit.

Phommachanh was a high-profile prospect coming out of high school at Avon Old Farms Prep in Connecticut. Phommachanh (pronounced PUMA-chon) was the No. 216 prospect in the 2019 class and the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback (247Sports Composite). He picked Clemson over a wealth of offers from power-conference schools but sat behind Trevor Lawrence and then D.J. Uiagalelei. He went in the transfer portal in December.