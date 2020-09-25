Georgia Tech-Syracuse: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech returns to ACC play with its trip to Syracuse.
The Yellow Jackets' fortunes were better in their ACC opener against Florida State on Sept. 12 than in their home opener against Central Florida last weekend. Syracuse provides a reasonable opportunity for Tech to improve to 2-0 in conference play.
The Jackets defense will look to bounce back after giving up 49 points to UCF. Saturday’s opponent could cooperate. The Orange have scored 16 points overall in their two games, against North Carolina and Pittsburgh, teams ranked in the Top 25.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 26
Time: Noon ET
Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.
Records: Georgia Tech 1-1, 1-0 ACC, Syracuse 0-2, 0-2.
Television: The Fox Sports South regional networks will televise the game, which will be shown on Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market. Tom Werme will handle play-by-play, with James Bates as the analyst and Lyndsay Rowley as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on The Fan 680/93.7. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Sean Bedford is the analyst, and Wiley Ballard is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on Sirius XM Radio 132/382.
Online: FoxSportsGo.com (in the Atlanta market) and WatchESPN.com (outside the market).