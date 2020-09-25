Georgia Tech-Syracuse: TV, online, radio information

Time: Noon ET

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Records: Georgia Tech 1-1, 1-0 ACC, Syracuse 0-2, 0-2.

Television: The Fox Sports South regional networks will televise the game, which will be shown on Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market. Tom Werme will handle play-by-play, with James Bates as the analyst and Lyndsay Rowley as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on The Fan 680/93.7. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Sean Bedford is the analyst, and Wiley Ballard is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on Sirius XM Radio 132/382.

Online: FoxSportsGo.com (in the Atlanta market) and WatchESPN.com (outside the market).