Georgia Tech squeezes in Georgia prior to final series of season

The Yellow Jackets play the Bulldogs Tuesday night at Russ Chandler Stadium in a game that will either give Tech in-state bragging rights for the next year or split the season series at 1-1. But, of no small importance, Tech also will begin a three-game home series with North Carolina on Thursday.

It’s the Jackets’ final regular-season series before the ACC Tournament starts next Tuesday, and the three games against the Tar Heels will help determine seeding for the event. Tech is in first place in the Coastal Division and would like to stay there, as it would guarantee the Jackets a top-two seed for the 12-team pool-play portion of the tournament.