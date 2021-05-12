Full-capacity attendance for Georgia baseball’s final home series

SEC event protocols will remain in place, meaning spectators still will be required to wear masks or face coverings when entering and moving about the facility. Gates will open one hour before each game. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at GeorgiaDogs.com.

Group tickets of 10 or more will be $5 each, and for those, call the UGA ticket office at (706) 542-1231 or 877-542-1231.

Georgia is playing on the road against Florida this weekend. Stricklin was not sure if the Gators are back at full capacity.

The Bulldogs will play at Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets also have gone to full capacity.

“You can feel the fans giving energy to the players,” said Stricklin, who was out for two weeks earlier this season due to a bout with COVID-19. “It can be negative, too, if it’s going against you. But I was happy with the way our players responded, but it certainly gave Arkansas energy. A couple of times I felt like my ears were going to pop in there it was so loud.”

Game times for the Ole Miss series are 7 p.m. May 20, 7 p.m. May 21 and 2 p.m. May 22. Currently, the Bulldogs are 28-18, 11-13 in the SEC.