Georgia Tech shut out by UNC Wilmington, tries to stay alive Saturday

North Carolina Wilmington faces Georgia (40-15) at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The loss for Tech was its first shutout defeat in an NCAA regional since falling 8-0 to Washington in Oxford, Miss., on May 31, 2014, and just the fourth shutout loss in program history.

Tech coach Danny Hall opted to start Brett Thomas on Friday, a reliever who had made 23 previous appearances this season (after a four-year career at South Carolina), all out of the bullpen. Thomas (4-2) cruised through the first four hitters he faced before issuing a one-out walk to Alec DeMartino in the bottom of the second. John Newton followed that with a sharp single up the middle and then Thomas pegged Brock Wills in the foot, loading the bases.

Arendt, hitting .205 for the season, stepped in and unloaded on a 1-2 pitch for a grand slam over the left-field wall.

Reliever Cam Hill came in from there and kept the Jackets in the game. The junior lefty threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings to give Tech hope.

Sales began the night with 4 2/3 innings of hitless ball. He cruised into the sixth where Drew Burress greeted him with a lead-off double to left to begin the inning. Burress moved to third on a sac fly to left, but John Giesler struck out swinging on a pitch in the dirt and Cam Jones hit a sharp grounder to second to end the threat.

Sales got a double play after a one-out single in the seventh and was finally lifted after back-to-back walks with one-out in the eighth. Reliever Luke Craig came in and got Matthew Ellis looking and Giesler swinging to end Tech’s rally.

The Seahawks added some insurance in the eighth when Arendt was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Kevin Jones singled to right to plate two more, making it 7-0. Jac Croom’s RBI double into the right-field corner made it 9-0.

Tech reliever Ben King was touched up for five earned runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Tech has gone scoreless in 18 straight innings dating to its 13-0 loss to Virginia in the ACC tournament May 22. It next faces an Army team (31-22) that was beaten 8-7 by Georgia on Friday afternoon at Foley Field.