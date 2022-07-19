Georgia Tech sets team record with six players drafted in first 10 rounds

Huff moved from the bullpen in the 2021 season to become Tech’s primary Friday-night starter this season. He was 5-4 with a 6.98 ERA. He had a promising 74/24 strikeout/walk ratio.

Jenkins earned first-team All-ACC and second-team All-American honors with a mammoth year at the plate – hitting .381 with 17 home runs and 70 RBI. From Pace Academy, Jenkins was second in the ACC in batting average and hits (96) in addition to being named the conference’s scholar-athlete of the year for baseball.

While not a certainty, it’s most likely that all six Jackets have played their last for Tech. Starting in 2000, Tech has had 56 players drafted in the first 10 rounds prior to this year. All but one of them turned professional in that draft cycle.

The six picks do suggest the potential that the Jackets for a better finish to the season than they achieved, falling to Tennessee at the NCAA regional in Knoxville, Tenn. Of the four teams to have more than six picks in the first two days of the draft, two earned top-eight national seeds (Tennessee and Oklahoma State) and the other two (Arkansas and Oklahoma) reached the College World Series.

A notable Tech high school signee, catcher Lamar King from Calvert Hall College High in Towson, Md., was selected in the fourth round (120th pick) by the Padres. King told The Baltimore Sun that he plans to sign with the Padres, meaning that Hall is now without the planned successor to Parada behind the plate. The 120th pick has a signing bonus slot value of $502,800.

The draft concludes Tuesday with rounds 11-20. Pitcher Marquis Grissom, infielders Tim Borden and Drew Compton and outfielder Colin Hall are all possibilities to be selected.