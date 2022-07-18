Georgia Tech’s Chandler Simpson picked 70th by Rays

Simpson may have been the fastest player in the draft – Baseball America rated his speed as an 80, the highest grade possible – and he showed his hitting prowess by leading Division I in batting average with .433 and by being the toughest hitter in the ACC to strike out (12.7 at-bats per strikeout). He also stole 27 bases (third in the ACC) and memorably scored after tagging up from second base on a flyout against Pittsburgh.

Simpson became the first Tech player to hit .400 since Mark Teixeira in 2000 and narrowly missed tying the school single-season batting-average record (minimum 200 at-bats) set by Jay Payton (.434 in 1994).