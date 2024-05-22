Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech sent home from ACC tournament after blowout loss to Virginia

Georgia Tech infielder Mike Becchetti in action against Virginia in pool play of the ACC baseball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Credit: Nell Redmond, ACC

Credit: Nell Redmond, ACC

Georgia Tech infielder Mike Becchetti in action against Virginia in pool play of the ACC baseball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (Photo by Nell Redmond/ACC)
Georgia Tech’s trip to the ACC tournament turned out to be short and painful.

The Yellow Jackets were crushed 13-0 in seven innings by Virginia on Wednesday at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina, a result that eliminated Tech from the event. Tech also lost 12-9 on Tuesday to Florida State.

The Jackets now are 31-23, and Wednesday’s loss may have severely hurt Tech’s postseason chances. Danny Hall’s team began the day with an RPI of 50, and Baseball America on Wednesday had projected Tech as one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament’s field of 64.

Tech fell to 2-7 in its past nine ACC tournament games.

The NCAA selection show is Monday.

Tech quickly fell behind Wednesday when starter Aeden Finateri gave up a two-run homer in the top of the second. Finateri was lifted for reliever Ben King, who promptly gave up a one-out RBI single to put Virginia up 3-0. A two-out infield single later in the inning made the score 4-0.

King gave up a solo home run in the third to make Tech’s deficit 5-0.

Logan McGuire took the mound for Tech in the fourth and served up a two-run homer allowing the Cavaliers to enjoy a touchdown lead. McGuire would end up allowing five earned runs, and Riley Stanford was touched up for three more earned runs as Virginia built an insurmountable 13-0 lead.

Tech pitching allowed 16 hits and walked five hitters Wednesday. For the tourney, the Jackets gave up 25 runs, 29 hits, seven doubles and seven home runs.

