Georgia Tech sent home from ACC tournament after blowout loss to Virginia

Georgia Tech’s trip to the ACC tournament turned out to be short and painful.

The Yellow Jackets were crushed 13-0 in seven innings by Virginia on Wednesday at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina, a result that eliminated Tech from the event. Tech also lost 12-9 on Tuesday to Florida State.

The Jackets now are 31-23, and Wednesday’s loss may have severely hurt Tech’s postseason chances. Danny Hall’s team began the day with an RPI of 50, and Baseball America on Wednesday had projected Tech as one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament’s field of 64.